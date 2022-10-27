What happened to Tiger Woods and his son Charlie at the 2021 PNC Championship?

Less than a year after a brutal car accident, Tiger Woods, who has rebounded from countless major injuries in his impressive career, suited up to play golf with his son, Charlie.

Charlie is on a professional pace, with many believing he could be one of the PGA Tour's best young talents down the road.

Being able to learn from a golfer many consider to be the best the sport has ever seen has certainly set Charlie up to be a talented golfer at the very least.

The father-and-son duo set out to compete together in the PNC Championship. They competed against other familial duos, including John Daly and his son, Gary Player and Jordan Player, among others.

ESPN @espn



Father and son. Tiger and Charlie. Father and son. Tiger and Charlie. 🐅🐅 https://t.co/RJMwo0cCsF

During the event, the Woods team put on a show. They finished second overall to Team Daly, but they performed incredibly well. They went back and forth with their opponents, even taking the lead on a few occasions.

They also sank 11 birdies in a row, a tournament record. They ultimately fell to Team Daly by just two shots.

What did Tiger Woods say about him and his son's performance at PNC in 2021?

According to ESPN, Woods was incredibly proud of their performance, despite the loss:

"We got on a nice heater; Charlie was hitting the ball unbelievable. It [winning] would have had a special meaning in my heart for sure, there's no doubt about that. And it still does."

He admitted that just the ability to compete at all, ten months after a life-threatening accident, was an added bonus:

"The fact that I'm able to have this opportunity this year, even a couple weeks ago we didn't really know whether or not I would be doing this, but here we are. And we had just the best time ever, and I just wish I could have walked down the fairways with him and been side by side with him the entire time like we were last year.''

Team Woods performed so well that Matt Kuchar believed he was ready to play on the PGA Tour again, but the star golfer disagreed:

"I totally disagree. I'm not at that level. I can't compete against these guys right now, no. It's going to take a lot of work to get to where I can feel I can compete with these guys and be at a high level.''

PNC Championship - Final Round

He added that just competing in an event again, something he wasn't sure he was going to be able to do, was a joy:

"I like competing. I'm not going to play a full schedule ever again. I'm going to have to pick and choose what events, and even then, my body might not cooperate with that. So I don't know how many events I'm going to be playing in. And it's going to be up to training sessions, practice sessions, recovery tactics, all those different things to be able to do this again because it didn't look good there for a while about it.''

Woods and his son may not have won the day, but their performance lives on for many reasons.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes