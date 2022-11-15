DP World Tour Championships: Dates, prize money, players to watch, and more 

The DP World Tour heads to its final event with the DP World Tour Championships. It will be staged at the Earth Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai between November 17 and 20.
This will be the 14th edition of the prestigious event. First staged in 2009, the tournament will decide who ends this season as the top golfer on the DP World Tour.
Defending champion Collin Morikawa became the first American to win the European Tour last year. However, he has withdrawn from this year's edition citing personal commitments.
2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field
With the conclusion of the penultimate event on the DP World Tour, which was the Nedbank Golf Challenge, the field is set for the Tour Championship.
The top 50 players in the DP World Tour rankings are set to feature in the event. Having said that, take a look at the players' field in Dubai
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Richard Bland
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Ewen Ferguson
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Gavin Green
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sam Horsfield
- Viktor Hovland
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Kurt Kitayama
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Haotong Li
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Rory Mcilroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Jon Rahm
- Richie Ramsay
- Antoine Rozner
- Marcel Schneider
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Connor Syme
- Paul Waring
- Oliver Wilson
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
World's Top 50 players in the 2022 DP World Tour Championship
- 1. Rory McIlroy
- 9. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 21. Shane Lowry
- 25. Tommy Fleetwood
- 26. Ryan Fox
- 30. Tyrrell Hatton
- 41. Kurt Kitayama
- 50. Alex Noren
DP World Tour Championship 2022 prize money purse
Taking inspiration from the elevated prize money purses of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, the DP World Tour Championships elevated its prize money purse to $10 million as compared to $9 million last year. The winner will take home a whopping $3 million from the prize money purse.
Players to watch out for at the DP World Tour Championship 2022
World no. 1 Rory McIlroy headlines the field at the DP World Tour Championships. After winning the FedEx Cup title in August, he will look forward to winning the season finale titles on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in the same year.
“To win both the DP World Tour Rankings and the FedEx Cup in the same season would be a great achievement and would cap what has been a memorable year on the golf course,” said Mcllroy.
Tommy Fleetwood will be another player to watch out for after winning the recently concluded Nedbank Golf Challenge. This helped him climb four sports in the DP World Tour rankings after winning his first title since 2019.
The sole American to compete in Dubai is Kurt Kitayama, ranked 36th, who is also a PGA Tour member.
Viktor Hovland, Ryan Fox and Matt Fitzpatrick would be other players to watch out for.
Matt Fitzpatrick has a successful record in the season finale, having won the season-ending event in 2020.
Ryan Fox had an incredible 2022 season after winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and with four other second-place finishes.