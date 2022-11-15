DP World Tour Championships: Dates, prize money, players to watch, and more 

The DP World Tour heads to its final event with the DP World Tour Championships. It will be staged at the Earth Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai between November 17 and 20.

This will be the 14th edition of the prestigious event. First staged in 2009, the tournament will decide who ends this season as the top golfer on the DP World Tour.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa became the first American to win the European Tour last year. However, he has withdrawn from this year's edition citing personal commitments.

2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field

With the conclusion of the penultimate event on the DP World Tour, which was the Nedbank Golf Challenge, the field is set for the Tour Championship.

The top 50 players in the DP World Tour rankings are set to feature in the event. Having said that, take a look at the players' field in Dubai

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Richard Bland

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Ewen Ferguson

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Gavin Green

Tyrrell Hatton

Rasmus Højgaard

Sam Horsfield

Viktor Hovland

Maximilian Kieffer

Kurt Kitayama

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Haotong Li

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Rory Mcilroy

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Alex Noren

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Jon Rahm

Richie Ramsay

Antoine Rozner

Marcel Schneider

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Connor Syme

Paul Waring

Oliver Wilson

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

World's Top 50 players in the 2022 DP World Tour Championship

DP World Tour Championship 2022 prize money purse

Taking inspiration from the elevated prize money purses of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, the DP World Tour Championships elevated its prize money purse to $10 million as compared to $9 million last year. The winner will take home a whopping $3 million from the prize money purse.

Players to watch out for at the DP World Tour Championship 2022

World no. 1 Rory McIlroy headlines the field at the DP World Tour Championships. After winning the FedEx Cup title in August, he will look forward to winning the season finale titles on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in the same year.

“To win both the DP World Tour Rankings and the FedEx Cup in the same season would be a great achievement and would cap what has been a memorable year on the golf course,” said Mcllroy.

Tommy Fleetwood will be another player to watch out for after winning the recently concluded Nedbank Golf Challenge. This helped him climb four sports in the DP World Tour rankings after winning his first title since 2019.

The sole American to compete in Dubai is Kurt Kitayama, ranked 36th, who is also a PGA Tour member.

Viktor Hovland, Ryan Fox and Matt Fitzpatrick would be other players to watch out for.

Matt Fitzpatrick has a successful record in the season finale, having won the season-ending event in 2020.

Ryan Fox had an incredible 2022 season after winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and with four other second-place finishes.

