Why did Rory McIlroy rip his shirt during DP World Tour Championship 2021?

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world. The young global star's shelf is adorned with numerous tour titles and trophies. The four-time major champion is one of only three players in history to have won four majors before the age of 25. He is also a two-time PGA Championship champion, having won the prestigious event in 2012 and 2014.

Players frequently lose their cool during a tournament, especially when things aren't going their way. It happened to Rory too at the 2021 DP World Tour Championship when he ripped his shirt in frustration after a crushing defeat.

He appeared to be on his way to winning his third DP World Tour Championship with only a few holes remaining. Tragically, he blew a spectacular birdie opportunity on the 15th hole. His massive drive sailed past the flagstick and landed in the greenside bunker, denying him a par.

The unexpected turn of events may have shaken Rory McIlroy, as he bogeyed the next shot. He came within a few yards of driving his car out of bounds and into a neighboring garden at the end.

These mishits changed the game's outcome, and McIlroy was denied the prestigious title. Despite his refusal to speak to the media in the aftermath of the loss, photos of his ripped shirt in the scorer's hut began to circulate on social media.

Rory McIlroy returns to the World No. 1 spot for the ninth time

Rory McIlroy successfully defended his CJ Cup title in the recently concluded 2022 edition held at Congaree Golf Club, South Carolina. His victory propelled him to the World No. 1 spot, which he will hold for the ninth time.

It is no secret that McIlroy had been having a tough time on the greens, but with his thundering comeback, he has returned to the numero uno place. Rory is only second to Tiger Woods and Greg Norman in terms of the number of times he has held the position.

During an interview with pgatour.com, he expressed his joy at the win, saying:

"I’ve worked so hard over the last 12 months to get back to this place. I feel like I’m enjoying the game as much as I ever have. I played with that joy and it’s definitely showed over these last few months. It’s a big achievement and I’m really proud of myself right now"

Rory McIlroy also talked about the struggles he had faced and how his game has improved now. He noted:

"It’s been a wild six months. I figured a few things out with my game, and I've just been on a really good run. Everything sort of feels like it's come together for me and today was just a continuation of how I felt like I've been playing over these last few months. Now it's all about going forward and trying to just keep this going,"

Certainly, McIlroy has announced his return with pride and joy and his latest ascend will mark a whopping 107 weeks on top for him.

