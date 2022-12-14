Top 5 most successful golfers on the LPGA Tour from 2022

It's officially the end of the year, which means another LPGA Tour year has come to a close. The last event of 2022 was in November- the CME Group Tour Championship. It was an excellent year in competition, with a few golfers having really stellar years.

The season will resume next year and offer a fresh start to everyone involved. Many of them might not want to start over after they've done so well in 2022. Alas, that's how the schedule works.

For now, these five had incredible seasons and can be considered the most successful golfers on the LPGA Tour this year.

Best LPGA Tour golfers from the 2022 season

5) Jin Young Ko

Jin Young Ko had a phenomenal year in 2022

Jin Young Ko, also known as Ko Jin-young, had an excellent season. She finished as the fifth-ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings. She finished last year as the second-ranked player, so it wasn't as excellent of a season as she might have hoped. She likely would have wanted to take the top spot, but being in fifth is certainly a good finish.

4) Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee finished in the top 5 of the LPGA OWGR

Minjee Lee had a very strong 2022. She landed in the top five as the fourth-ranked golfer in the world. That's a very good finish, but it also depicts an increase from last year. At the end of 2021, she was the seventh-ranked golfer and got even better in 2022. Look for her to continue her upward trajectory and have an even better finish in 2023.

3) Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda finished in the top two this season

Nelly Korda finished this year as the second-best golfer per OWGR. However, she was atop the leaderboard last year. She slipped and allowed someone to take her place, but she didn't slide any further than second place. She placed well in tournaments all year, but it wasn't quite enough to keep her status as the world's top golfer.

2) Atthaya Thitikul

Atthaya Thitikul had a meteoric rise this LPGA season

Atthaya Thitikul finished this season as the third best golfer. Normally, that would be enough for a spot on this list, but she finds herself this high because her rise was both meteoric and a bit unexpected. She finished last season as the 20th ranked golfer. That's nothing to sneeze at, but she blew it out of the water this season.

Very few golfers rose as much as she did this season.

1) Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko won many tournaments this LPGA season

Lydia Ko had a dominant year from start to finish, capping it off with several victories, including the CME Group Tour Championship to close out the year. Her run put her firmly atop the leaderboard. She surpassed Korda with her performance and became the top-ranked golfer worldwide. That, and the sheer volume of wins she has accumulated, is enough for her to be considered the most successful golfer this season.

