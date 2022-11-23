Create

Is Louis Oosthuizen missing the 2023 Masters due to being a member of LIV Golf?

By Zachary Roberts
Louis Oosthuizen is teetering on the wrong side of the Official World Golf Ranking. Being too low can be costly for a golfer. Different tournaments have different criteria for inviting golfers to join, but the Masters' criterion is pretty straightforward: the top 50 ranked golfers will be invited.

As of today, Oosthuizen is ranked 49th, but that's a ranking that has dropped recently. To be invited, he has to maintain that ranking through December 31, which is more than a month away.

He was ranked 21st in July, firmly in the qualifying range, but since he joined LIV and faced suspension from the PGA Tour, he has dropped steadily.

The issue is that he's a member of LIV Golf. With the ever-boiling vitriol towards that league, the rankings don't count LIV events. Anything he or anyone does in those tournaments doesn't matter. Even if it would catapult them to the world's top-ranked golfer, it doesn't matter.

This will potentially keep him out of the 2023 Masters, even though he would have easily qualified before. It was always his choice to join LIV, and there have been consequences like this for those that have.

Still, it does seem like a bit of a punishment for joining LIV. He might still get in by the narrowest of margins, but that looks less likely by the day.

The PGA Tour doesn't like LIV Golf; there's no secret about that. This is another way for them to try and deter golfers from defecting. However, it hasn't worked on Oosthuizen.

If he misses the Masters, he may feel like he made a mistake, but most LIV members are pretty happy with their decision.

Who's in the Golf Ranking's top 50, and who might surpass Louis Oosthuizen?

The top 50 looks like this currently:

  1. Rory McIlroy
  2. Scottie Scheffler
  3. Cameron Smith
  4. Patrick Cantlay
  5. Jon Rahm
  6. Xander Schauffele
  7. Will Zalatoris
  8. Justin Thomas
  9. Matt Fitzpatrick
  10. Collin Morikawa
  11. Viktor Hovland
  12. Tony Finau
  13. Jordan Spieth
  14. Sam Burns
  15. Tom Kim
  16. Max Homa
  17. Billy Horschel
  18. Cameron Young
  19. Hideki Matsuyama
  20. Shane Lowry
  21. Sungjae Im
  22. Joaquin Neimann
  23. Tommy Fleetwood
  24. Brian Harman
  25. Tyrell Hatton
  26. Keegan Bradley
  27. Ryan Fox
  28. Seamus Prower
  29. Sepp Straka
  30. Abraham Ancer
  31. Kevin Kisner
  32. Russell Henley
  33. Corey Conners
  34. Adam Scott
  35. Aaron Wise
  36. Tom Hoge
  37. K.H. Lee
  38. Dustin Johnson
  39. Thomas Pieters
  40. Talor Gooch
  41. Alex Noren
  42. Kurt Kitayama
  43. Mito Pereira
  44. Sahith Theegala
  45. Harold Varner III
  46. Jason Kokrak
  47. Kevin Na
  48. Brooks Koepka
  49. Louis Oosthuizen
  50. Daniel Berger

Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Oosthuizen would qualify for the Masters while being part of LIV Golf. However, their positions are in danger, especially those of the latter two.

Mackenzie Hughes is ranked 51st and could leapfrog them. Harris English is 53rd and could do the same. J.T. Poston has seen a rise in his rankings. He's up to 54th and could sneak in ahead of the LIV golfers currently holding on to a few of the last available spots.

There is a possibility that the rules will change and that no LIV Golf members will be able to participate. Under the current regulations, Oosthuizen and a few other LIV Golf members are in danger.

