Nelly Korda shares her thoughts on LPGA Tour’s new commissioner: "he’s a great person"

One of the most dominant figures of the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda, recently gave her take on the Tour's newly appointed commissioner Craig Kessler. The World No. 1 golfer was talking to the reporters in a press conference ahead of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open in Erin, Wisconsin.

The 39-year-old Craig Kessler recently succeeded Liz Moore, who joined the Tour in January 2025. Kessler became the 10th commissioner of the LPGA Tour and will join the office in July.

Kessler has previously been the Chief Executive Officer of Top Golf and the Chief Commercial Officer of the PGA of America. His resume includes experience of being a part of both business and golf. When asked about her impression of Kessler, Korda praised The Harvard Business School graduate's personality and positivity. The LPGA Tour posted Nelly Korda's thoughts on their Instagram page.

"I've briefly talked to Craig. I'm excited for the role that he's going to play and for the future of the LPGA. I think it's, I think he's a great person from the interactions that I've had with him. He has so much energy, so much positivity that I think it's going to be really good for the LPGA," Korda said.

Nelly Korda's take reflects the worth of Kessler as a leader. The new LPGA Tour Commissioner will officially take up the reins on July 15, 2025. From her press conference session at Erin Hills Golf Club, she also reflected on the possibility of her offering any advice to the Kessler. Nelly Korda said (quoted by ASAP Text):

"I think we'll sit down and talk a few more times. I just met with him really briefly. But I think maybe at KPMG we'll see each other. I don't know, I think his first day is mid-July. So I'm sure that he has a lot on his plate right now and we'll catch up."

Last year, when Samaan Marcoux announced her resignation from the position, Korda provided an honest take on what the future commissioner should have in the bag.

What Nelly Korda expected from the new LPGA Tour Commissioner

Last year, during the Grant Thornton Invitational, the LPGA Tour pros were asked about their preferences regarding a new Tour Commissioner. Popular pros like Korda, Megan Khang, Mel Reid and Lydia Ko were candid with their expectations.

While talking with the reporters at Tiburon Golf Club, Nelly Korda shared the traits she would like to see in the future commissioner. The 15-time LPGA Tour winner revealed she wanted someone more invested in golf. She said (as quoted by Golfweek):

"I would have to think about it. Obviously, someone that has had a lot of experience in this field. And someone that knows how to talk to people the right way to get attention and more investment into the game of golf."

Meanwhile, on the golf course, Nelly Korda is paired with Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 and the trio will kick off their campaign at 2:40 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 29.

