Is Nelly Korda playing at the 2025 US Women's Open?

American golfer Nelly Korda is preparing to compete at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, set to take place from May 29 to June 1 at Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin. This appearance marks another attempt by Korda to secure her first title at the championship, one of the five majors in women’s professional golf.

Korda enters the event with two major championships to her name. She won the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and added a second major at the 2024 Chevron Championship. Additionally, Korda earned a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, representing the United States.

Despite her achievements on the LPGA Tour and in international competition, Korda has yet to claim a win at the U.S. Women’s Open. Her best finish at the event came in 2022, when she tied for eighth place at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

The U.S. Women’s Open is organized by the United States Golf Association and is considered the oldest of the five current women’s majors. Erin Hills, the host venue for this year’s edition, last held a major in 2017, when it staged the U.S. Open for the men’s tour.

Nelly Korda is one of several top-ranked players scheduled to compete in the 156-player field. The tournament will be played over four rounds, with a cut after the second round to determine which players will advance through the weekend.

How has Nelly Korda’s 2025 season been so far?

Nelly Korda has had a strong start to her 2025 LPGA season, posting multiple top-10 finishes and remaining a consistent presence on the top end of the leaderboards. She opened her year with a runner-up result at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, finishing at 18-under par across four rounds.

That was followed by a top-10 at the Founders Cup in early February, where she tied for seventh. Throughout the spring, Korda maintained steady form. At the Ford Championship, she finished tied for 22nd, and then tied for 28th at the T-Mobile Match Play.

Korda returned to the top 20 at the JM Eagle LA Championship, finishing tied for 16th, and recorded another top-15 finish at the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season.

Most recently, Nelly Korda secured a tie for fifth place at the Mizuho Americas Open, ending the event at 11-under par. She has been among the most consistent players on the tour so far this year.

In addition to her finishes, she has recorded multiple rounds in the 60s, contributing to strong aggregate scores and significant earnings over the season. Korda continues to be a key figure heading into the summer stretch.

