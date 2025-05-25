Nelly Korda drops cheerful selfie as she recaps her ‘wild’ day in new post

Nelly Korda recently spent her day admiring different wildlife species. At the end of the day, she posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, including one where she had a cheerful smile.

Korda is one of the most accomplished LPGA Tour stars. She has claimed 15 titles on the circuit, and her most recent LPGA Tour victory was at The Annika in 2024. She is yet to claim her first title of the season and is gearing up to compete in the upcoming U.S. Women’s Open.

Ahead of the major tournament, the Bradenton-born golfer enjoyed a nature-filled weekend getaway in Florida. She shared a cheerful picture capturing the moment she was on a boat. In the picture, she can be seen sporting a stylish hat, sunglasses, and a beautiful, cheerful smile. The picture was captioned:

“What a wild(life) day!”

Here’s a look at the 26-year-old golfer’s post:

Still Taken from Nelly Korda’s Instagram Story_Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Earlier on, Nelly Korda also shared more footage from the boat showing when she captured a school of dolphins swimming around the boat's hull. She can be heard in the background of the video, excitedly calling on someone to take a look at the sea creatures. She posted another video of the dolphins, with the caption:

“So much wildlife today!”

Still taken from Nelly Korda’s Instagram Story_Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Notably, the No. 1 golfer has had an adventurous day. Besides dolphins, she also had close encounters with an alligator and a manatee.

“A dream”: Nelly Korda reveals excitement at her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut

Nelly Korda recently made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the magazine’s 2025 issue. Following the magazine’s release, she shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her photoshoot.

In the post’s caption, Nelly Korda expressed excitement, saying that it was a dream to be featured in the magazine. The caption read:

“✨✨A DREAM ✨✨ AHHHHHH 😱 so excited to be featured alongside so many fellow athletes and amazing women! 💗 Had the most amazing time last year w/ the best crew! Thank you to everyone that helped make this happen! #SISwim25”

In the picture slide, Korda showed off her stunning physique while wearing different fashionable swimsuits. The photos were taken on a scenic beach in Boca Raton, Florida.

During the photoshoot, the three-time Ladies European Tour winner spoke fondly about golf. She gave some insight into the impact the game has had on her life and admitted to wanting to inspire other young golfers. She said via Sports Illustrated:

“Golf has impacted my life in an incredible way outside of the sport," Korda said. "I get to inspire the next generation, I see girls that look up to me, and I get to travel the world for a living and do what I love."

Notably, Korda has also won an Olympic gold medal for her prowess in golf. She dominated the women’s individual golf event during the 2020 Olympics, which took place in Japan in 2021.

