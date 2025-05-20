  • home icon
Nelly Korda shares adorable image of her dog with 1.1M IG followers ahead of 2025 US Women's Open

By Ira Deokule
Modified May 20, 2025 22:10 GMT
U.S. Women
Nelly Korda at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open (Source: Getty)

From her training updates, it appears that Nelly Korda has fully immersed herself into preparing for the US Women's Open next week. However, she recently found some time to spend with her dog.

On Tuesday (May 20), Korda took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of her dog lounging on the sofa. She used One Republic's song Good Life on her story to aptly describe the picture for her 1.1M followers.

Image via @nellykorda
Image via @nellykorda

The World No. 1 was last seen at the Mizuho Americas Open earlier this month where she finished T5 with a total score of 11-under. Although she has made a few top-ten finishes this season, she is yet to win a tournament.

The ace golfer will be hoping to script a comeback at the US Women's Open next week after a lacklustre run at the Chevron Championship. The second Major of the season will take place at the Erin Hills Golf Course, Wisconsin from May 29th to June 1st, 2025.

Has Nelly Korda ever won the US Women's Open?

Nelly Korda at the 2022 U.S. Women&#039;s Open (Source: Getty)
Nelly Korda at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open (Source: Getty)

Nelly Korda has never won the US Women's Open in her career. The closest she came to winning the Harton S. Semple trophy was when she finished T8 in 2022. Minjee Lee had won the tournament that year.

The ace golfer had participated in the US Women's Open for the first time in 2013. She was just 14 years old at the time and had made the cut at the prestigious event. The then-junior star had placed T64.

After her promising debut at the Major championship, she returned to the event three years later in 2016 when she finished T59. The US golfer has participated in the coveted tournament every single year since then.

However, the World No. 1 hasn't enjoyed the greatest of performances at the US Women's Open in all these years. Out of ten apperances so far, she has made the top-ten only twice. Last year, she couldn't make the weekend cut as Yuka Saso took home the victory.

Here's taking a look at her past record at the US Women's Open:

  • 2013: T62
  • 2016: T59
  • 2017: T44
  • 2018: T10
  • 2019: T39
  • 2020: CUT
  • 2021: CUT
  • 2022: T8
  • 2023: T64
  • 2024: CUT

However, Nelly Korda is a two-time Major champion. She won the Women's PGA Championship in 2021 and the Chevron Championship in 2024. To add to that, she has 15 Tour titles to her name. She won seven of them in the 2024 season alone.

After the US Women's Open, Korda has three more Major Championships lined up this year - the Women's PGA Championship, the Evian Championship and the Women's British Open.

Edited by Luke Koshi
