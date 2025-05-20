Nelly Korda takes note of the heat ahead of the 2025 US Women’s Open

Nelly Korda will compete at the US Women's Open next week (May 29-June 1) in Wisconsin. She has been preparing for the Major Championship and often shares her updates about her activities with her fans.

While being an ace golfer, she is no stranger to scorching summer but even she seemed to take note of the recent soaring tempretures in her city, Bradenton, Florida. On Tuesday (May 20), Korda highlighted the sweltering weather with a post on her Instagram stories.

She posted a mirror selfie sporting a white shirt and black trousers. The LPGA star had possibly returned from practice. She also noted the 34°C temperature.

Image via @nellykorda

Nelly Korda has never won the US Women's Open before. She will be looking to redeem her Chevron Championship performance in April by triumphing at the second Major of the season. The US Women's Open will take place at Erin Hills Golf Course.

How did Nelly Korda perform at the 2025 Chevron Championship?

Nelly Korda at the 2025 Chevron Championship (Source: Imagn)

Nelly Korda had arrived at the 2025 Chevron Championship as the defending champion. However, she started her campaign in the first Major of the season on a disastrous note.

In her opening round, Korda hit four consecutive bogeys from holes 3 to 6. She made a recovery on the par-5 8th hole with a birdie. However, it was soon followed by two bogeys on the 12th and 14th holes. In total, she carded one birdie and six bogeys in Round 1 to score 77. After the culmination of the first round, she was placed outside the top 100.

Korda needed a huge turnaround in Round 2 to make the weekend cut and she did make one. In the second round, she posted four birdies in the first nine holes. Although, she stumbled a little on the 11th and 12th holes by recording two back-to-back bogeys, the ace golfer finished with two birdies on the 17th and 18th holes.

In total, the World no. 1 registered six birdies and two bogeys to close the day at 68. With a total score of 1-over, she clawed her way through the 2-over cut line.

Korda's performance dipped in Round 3 as she hit two consecutive double bogeys on the 3rd and 4th. However, she soon made up for the lost points after she posted two back-to-back birdies on the 7th and 8th. In total, she recorded six birdies, one bogey, and two double bogeys on moving day to score 71.

In the final round of the Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda shot five birdies and three bogeys to finish at 70. Her total score at the end of the tournament was 2-under as she placed T14.

Mao Saigo took home the victory after winning a five-way playoff.

