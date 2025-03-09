U.S. Women's Open trophy touches down on Wisconsin soil more than two months ahead of 2025 edition

The prestigious U.S. Women's Open trophy officially landed in Wisconsin, paving the way for one of golf’s most eagerly awaited tournaments on March 8. Erin Hills will be hosting the 80th edition of the championship from May 29 to June 1, and the trophy now being in Wisconsin marks the beginning of this exciting journey of events.

This marks the first time in history that the world’s best female golfers will be competing at Erin Hills for the U.S Women's Open trophy. It will surely be part of marking a new chapter in the venue's legacy. The course has previously hosted major USGA events, such as the 2017 U.S. Open. The course is all set to test the player's caliber with its unpredictable winds and heightened level.

Erin Hills was established in 2006, 35 miles northwest of Milwaukee. It is regarded as one of the most beautiful yet toughest courses in the country. Not only did it host the 2017 U.S. Open, where Brooks Koepka secured his first major championship, but also the 2011 U.S. Amateur and 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur events.

Now, the course is set to make history again as it welcomes the best female golfers in the world. The USGA awarded Erin Hills the 2025 U.S. Women's Open hosting rights in 2019, recognizing its ability to deliver a true major championship test. The course, sculpted by glaciers, boasts undulating fairways, fescue-covered dunes, and a layout that can stretch to nearly 8,000 yards, though it will be tailored to challenge the women’s field at a more manageable distance.

"This state embraces golf. No matter the event, Wisconsin fans always show up, and we expect an incredible atmosphere for the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open," said USGA Championships Director Allison Burns via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The 80th U.S. Women's Open is going to feature 156 of the world’s best players, which will include past champions as well as the current rising stars. The current defending champion, Yuka Saso, is going to make the headlines alongside major players like Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, and Lydia Ko.

The tournament is also going to feature amateurs and young talents looking to make their mark in the sport. Rianne Malixi, winner of the 2024 U.S. Girls’ Junior, and Hana Ryskova, the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur champion, have already secured their spots. The full list of exempt players continues to evolve, with LPGA winners and top-ranked players securing their berths in the coming months.

"Women’s golf continues to explode in popularity, and this event will be the highlight of the 2025 season," said Erin Hills Director of Operations Kris Schoonover via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

U.S. Women's Open 2025: Wisconsin’s passion for golf

The set date for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open is subject to change, unlike past U.S. Women’s Opens, which were held in Wisconsin at Blackwolf Run (1998, 2012) in July. The 2025 championship will take place earlier in this season. This shift will pose a new challenge for athletes as it may alter the course and weather conditions. Different course conditions and weather elements could make the tournament even more unpredictable.

It will be difficult to predict how the newly scheduled date will impact ticket sales because of how packed Wisconsin's sports calendar already is. The Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks will still be active, and the Packers will be in offseason training, which does not provide much time for ticket sales during those trainings.

However, organizers remain confident in a strong turnout for the U.S. Women's Open 2025, especially with the state’s deep-rooted passion for golf.

"Wisconsin has consistently supported major golf championships," Kris Schoonover added. "This will be the event of the decade for women’s golf, and we want fans to be a part of it."

The coming excitement for hosting the women’s first major golf tournament is already making people curious if the course will turn out to be an important venue. What gives this scoop further credence is the fact that Erin Hills is off the list of anchor venues, stating that their hosting performance in 2025 will subsequently pave the way for more future events.

"Our goal is to put on a world-class championship," Schoonover stated. "We believe we belong on the USGA’s long-term radar, and we’re committed to showcasing everything Erin Hills has to offer."

With the countdown now set, Wisconsin awaits to see if Erin Hills will provide another historic moment in the chambers of major golf tournaments. It won’t take long for fans to know if the tournament truly stands.

