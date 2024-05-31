2024 US Women's Open Major prize money breakdown: How much will each player get from the $12,000,000 purse

The 2024 US Women's Open began Thursday, May 30, at Lancaster Golf Club in Pennsylvania. It is the second major of the women's season and also the tournament with the highest purse of the year in women's golf, $12,000,000.

The paycheck for the winner of the 2024 US Women's Open will be $2 million. The second-place finisher will also receive winnings of more than $1 million. Twenty-one other players will receive payouts of more than $100,000.

2024 US Women's Open Major prize money breakdown

Below are the winnings each player will receive depending on her finish at the 2024 US Women's Open (from second place onwards the amounts depend on ties):

Win: $2,000,000

2: $1,188,000

3: $750,462

4: $526,090

5: $438,182

6: $388,530

7: $350,275

8: $313,713

9: $283,921

10: $260,788

11: $237,993

12: $220,050

13: $205,042

14: $189,243

15: $175,702

16: $164,417

17: $155,389

18: $146,361

19: $137,334

20: $128,306

21: $120,520

22: $112,733

23: $105,172

24: $98,176

25: $92,082

26: $86,891

27: $82,942

28: $79,443

29: $76,058

30: $72,673

31: $69,287

32: $65,902

33: $62,516

34: $59,470

35: $56,987

36: $54,504

37: $52,135

38: $49,878

39: $47,621

40: $45,364

41: $43,107

42: $40,850

43: $38,593

44: $36,336

45: $34,079

46: $32,048

47: $30,017

48: $28,098

49: $26,970

50: $25,841

51: $25,164

52: $24,600

53: $24,149

54: $23,923

55: $23,697

56: $23,472

57: $23,246

58: $23,020

59: $22,794

60: $22,569

61: $22,343

62: $22,117

63: $21,892

64: $21,666

65: $21,440

66: $21,215

67: $20,989

68: $20,763

69: $20,538

70: $20,312

The $12 million purse from the 2024 US Women's Open is not only the largest of the season but the largest in the history of women's golf. It represents a $1 million increase over 2023 when Allisen Corpuz received $2 million for her victory.

The US Women's Open was first played in 1946, with a purse of $19,700. The tournament returned the following year, but with the purse cut to less than half, $7,500.

That purse was played with until 1955, except in 1950 when it was $5,000. It was not until 1961 that the $8,000 barrier was broken.

The US Women's Open purse made the first big jump upward in 1965 when it went from $9,900 to $17,780. A year later it passed the $20,000 barrier, the $30,000 barrier in 1969, and the $40,000 barrier in 1972.

The event purse was $100,000 in 1978 and has continued to grow ever since. It reached $500,000 in 1990 and a year later, Meg Mallon became the first champion to exceed $100,000 for her victory.

In 1995 the purse was $1 million for the first time, with Annika Sorenstam winning the first of her three titles in this event. The purse passed $2 million in 2000, $5 million in 2017, and $10 million in 2022.