“I have learned a lot of lessons” - Annika Sorenstam looks back on her incredible career which gave her 10 Majors

Swedish pro golfer Annika Sorenstam is considered to be one of the best female golfers of all time. Ever since turning pro in 1992, Sorenstam has built her career on a strong foundation, picking up an impressive 72 wins on the LPGA Tour alone.

Of her 72 wins of the LPGA Tour, she has won 10 Major championships, a feat that very few golfers have achieved. Her result-oriented approach to tournaments, combined with her ability to maintain consistency, led Sorenstam to dominate the game.

Speaking about her time on the LPGA Tour, she said in an interview with Golf Monthly:

"I’m not one of those people who looks back but of course I have learned a lot of lessons. Maybe it would be to enjoy the journey a little bit more. I was so, and still am, super competitive, and super result oriented, and kept moving and moving instead of enjoying the roses and relaxing a little bit."

The US Open has been one of her favorite Majors to play in, as she considered it one of the biggest Majors in the world. While Annika Sorenstam said that she did enjoy playing the British Open as well, the US Open would remain her favorite.

"You had the US Open for the men and, for all these years it was the oldest championship and I always thought that the US Open was the biggest and I managed to win three of them," she said. "But I enjoyed playing the British Open, it became a Major later for us, and then we had what is now the Chevron Championship but the US Open was always the US Open."

Annika Sorenstam reflects on her retirement in 2008

After over a decade in the field, she took the decision to retire from the game to focus on her family and build her business empire. Sorenstam felt that she had retired at the right time, especially as she felt her motivation to play had gone down.

"But it was the right time and it happened naturally, I just lost my motivation and I wasn’t excited to play anymore. I listened to myself and, when you lose the excitement, then what are you doing this for?" she said during the same interview.

Annika Sorenstam is married to Mike McGee, and they were blessed with a daughter in 2009 as well as a son in 2011. She continues to be a driving force in advocating for increased women's participation in golf.