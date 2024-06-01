Top amateurs who made the cut at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open ft. 15-yo Asterisk Talley

22 amateurs competed in the 79th edition of the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. 4 of the 22 amateur golfers have made the Friday cut at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open.

Asterisk Talley led the 4 amateurs on the leaderboard of the tournament. The 15-year-old successfully made the cut after an aggregated score of 1 over 141 after 36 holes. She will start five strokes behind Wichanee Meechai in the third round who sits at the top of the leaderboard.

Asterisk Talley scored 1 over 71 in the second round after an even-par over 70 in the first round. She started with two bogeys on 12th and 18th holes on the back nine. She scored a birdie on the sixth hole on the front nine to finish with a score of 71. After making the cut at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, Talley said (via Amateur Golf):

Trending

"I feel like my expectations were to at least make the cut. That's what I wanted to do. Then if I achieved that, I wanted to get low amateur. But I feel like that's still achievable even after today's round. I feel like I'm doing what I want so far, and I'm really happy with where I am."

She is currently tied for the fifth position with the likes of Mi Hyang Lee, Jin Hee Im, and another amateur, Megan Schofill.

Talley has won four tournaments in her amateur golf career. They are as follows:

2024 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley: 1

2023 C.T. Pan Foundation Championship: 1

2023 Rolex Girls Junior Championship: 1

SERI PAK Desert Junior presented by Bay Area Lyme Foundation: 1

Megan Schofill is tied for fifth position with Asterisk Talley. She scored an even par 70 in the first round and 1-over 71 in the second round. She started on the back nine with a birdie on the 12th hole and finished with a bogey on the 18th hole. The Auburn alumnus scored another bogey on the first hole of the front nine and finished with a score of 71.

2023 U.S. Women's Amateur Championship: 1

2022 Mason Rudolph Championship: 1

Megan Schofill at U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Both Megan Schofill and Asterisk Talley will look to win the 2024 U.S. Women's Open. They have a shot to become the second amateur to win the title after Catherine Lacoste did in 1967.

Catherine Park and Adela Cernousek are two other amateurs who made the cut at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open

Catherine Park is another amateur to make the cut at the Lancaster Country Club. After 36 holes, Park finished with an aggregated score of 2-over 142. After scoring an even par 70 in the first round, Park scored 2-over 72 in the second round.

Catherine Park at U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

She scored three bogeys on the first, sixth, and eighth holes on the front nine in the second round. She recovered on the back nine with two birdies on the 12th and 16th hole. She also scored a bogey on the 13th hole to finish with a score of 72.

The three wins by Catherine Park in her amateur golf career are as follows:

2024 Pac-12 Women's Golf Championship: 1

2024 Chevron Silverado Showdown: 1

2023 Stanford Intercollegiate: 1

Adela Cernousek is the fourth amateur to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Women's Open. Cernousek slipped from the second position in the first round to T59 in the second. After a 1-under 69 in 18 holes, she scored 9-over 79 in the latter and barely made the cut. She scored seven bogeys and a double bogey in the second round.

Adela Cernousek at U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Cernousek has performed consistently in the 2024 season in Amateur golf events. She comes from a recent victory at the 2024 NCAA D1 Women's Championship.