22 amateurs competing in the 2024 U.S. Women's Open in Lancaster

The U.S. Women's Open field will tee off in less than 24 hours. The 79th edition of the tournament is scheduled at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania from May 30 to June 2, 2024.

22 amateurs from 10 countries will compete among the field of 156 players. Three of them are from Louisiana State University. Let's take a look at some of the amateurs:

22 amateurs competing in the 2024 U.S. Women's Open

#1 Samantha Brown

Samantha Brown recently completed her high school at Westfield High School and enrolled as a Purdue University freshman. 18-year-old Brown was the lone golfer to qualify in the 36-hole qualifier at Sunset Country Club in St. Louis.

#2 Adela Cernousek

Adela Cernousek is a junior amateur golfer from France who plays for Texas A&M University and will be teeing off at the U.S. Women's Open. Cernousek recently won an NCAA individual title at La Costa. She qualified in a 36-hole qualifier in Houston.

#3 Kimberly Dinh

Kimberly Dinh, 31, won the 2023 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur to qualify for the 79th U.S. Women's Open.

#4 Aine Donegan

Aine Donegan qualified in the 36-hole qualifier at Rockwall Golf and Tennis Club. Donegan made her name at last year's tournament after she carded 3-under 69 in the first round.

#5 Maisie Filler

Maisie Filler recently finished her senior year at the University of Florida. She qualified for the tournament in a 3-for-1 playoff at The Club at Admiral’s Cove in Jupiter, Florida.

#6 Megha Ganne

Megha Ganne played in the U.S. Women's Open for the first time in 2021. She shared the lead after the first round and was third going into the final round. She finished T14 at the tournament and will look to do better this year. She recently had a team win at the NCAA championships.

#7 Chiara Horder

Chiara Horder emerged victorious at the 2023 Women’s Amateur Championship, hence qualifying for the second women's Major of the year.

#8 Keeley Marx

Iowa State's Australian player qualified after carding rounds of 69 and 72 at Briarwood Country Club.

#9 Ingrid Lindblad

Lindblad, the current No. 1 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings will be competing in her third U.S. Women's Open. She bagged the 2024 Annika Award along with 15 college wins for LSU.

#10 Katie Li

Li carded rounds of 68 and 69 at the Winchester Country Club to qualify for the tournament.

#11 Sabrina Iqbal

Iqbal recently finished her college golfing career at Colorado. Last year, she reached the semifinal of the 2023 North & South Women’s Amateur.

#12 Huai Chein Hsu

The second-year student at Texas University shot rounds of 68 and 68 at Rockwall Golf and Tennis Club to qualify for the tournament.

#13 Kiara Romero

Romero will start her second year at the University of Oregon and will tee off at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open owing to her 2023 U.S. Girls' Junior victory.

Other amateurs at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open

A few other other amateurs will be playing at the tournament:

Asterisk Talley recently won the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball title. The 15-year-old qualified after rounds of 68 and 69 at the San Joaquin Country Club. Latanna Stone finished runner-up at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Amateur clinching a spot for the tournament.

Pimpisa Sisutham qualified for the tournament in Bradenton Country Club whereas Elina Sinz did it through Lancaster through local qualifying. Caroline Smith got her ticket to the tournament with rounds of 73 and 69 at Briarwood Country Club in Illinois.

Lottie Woad, Amelie Zalsman, Megan Schofill and Catherine Park are other amateur players who have qualified for the U.S. Women's Open.