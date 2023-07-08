Who is leading the US Women's Open 2023? Major championship’s Day 2 leaderboard explored

Bailey Tardy leads the 2023 US Women's Open after the second round on Friday, July 7. She shot a 68 to move up two spots on the leaderboard, finishing two strokes ahead of Allisen Corpuz and Hyo Joo Kim, who are tied for second with a total of under five. Xiyu Lin, who led after the first round, fell ten places following a round of 77.

Rising star Rose Zhang jumped 28 positions to secure 11th position alongside Ruoning Yin, Maja Stark, Aine Donegan, Charley Hull, Perrine Delacour, Dottie Ardina, Minjee Lee, and Xiyu Lin.

Leona Maguire finished with a score of under one to finish fifth in a two-way tie with Nasa Hataoka, followed by Ayaka Furue, who finished seventh with Ji Yai Shin, Anger Yin, and In Gee Chun.

Top-ranked golfers such as Danielle Kang, Anna Nordqvist, Atthaya Thitikul, and Georgia Hall missed the +6 cut and are out of the 2023 US Women's Open.

Michelle Wie West, who announced her retirement before the US Women's Open began, also failed to make the cut.

US Women's Open 2023 Day 2 Leaderboard

Here is the US Women's Open 2023 Day 2 leaderboard:

1 Bailey Tardy: -7

T2 Allisen Corpuz: -5

T2: Hyo Joo Kim: -5

4 Hae Ran Ryu: -3

T5 Nasa Hataoka: -1

T5 Leona Maguire: -1

T7 Ayaka Furue: E

T7 Ji Yai Shin: E

T7 Angel Yin: E

T7 In Gee Chun: E

T11 Rose Zhang: +1

T11 Ruoning Yin: +1

T11 Maja Stark: +1

T11 Aine Donegan (a): +1

T11 Charley Hull: +1

T11 Minjee Lee: +1

T11 Xiyu Janet Lin : +1

T11 Amy Yang: +1

T11 Perrine Delacour: +1

T11 Dottie Ardina: +1

T21 Jeongeun Lee6: +2

T21 Patty Tavatanakit: +2

T21 Brooke M. Henderson: +2

T21 So Yeon Ryu: +2

T21 Ally Ewing: +2

T26 Hannah Green: +3

T26 Pajaree Anannarukarn: +3

T26 Kana Mikashima: +3

T26 Da Yeon Lee: +3

T26 Yuka Saso: +3

T26 Benedetta Moresco (a): +3

T26 Amari Avery (a): +3

T26 Mao Saigo: +3

T26 Monet Chun (a): +3

T26 Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +3

T26 Mina Harigae: +3

T26 Lydia Ko: +3

T26 Bronte Law: +3

T26 Andrea Lee: +3

T26 Hye-Jin Choi: +3

T41: Albane Valenzuela: +4

T41 Aditi Ashok: +4

T41: Charlotte Thomas: +4

T41 Ruixin Liu: +4

T41 Haru Nomura: +4

T41: Lizette Salas: +4

T47 Jenny Coleman: +5

T47: A Lim Kim: +5

T47: Gabriela Ruffels: +5

T47: Emma Spitz: +5

T47: So Mi Lee: +5

T47 Aya Kinoshita: +5

T47 Lindy Duncan: +5

T47 Haeji Kang: +5

T47 Gaby Lopez: +5

T47 Nelly Korda: +5

T47 Sei Young Kim: +5

T58 Min-Ji Park: +6

T58 Cheyenne Knight: +6

T58 Gemma Dryburgh: +6

T58 Grace Kim: +6

T58 Linn Grant: +6

T58 Minami Katsu: +6

T58 Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +6

T58 Chisato Iwai: +6

T58 Miyu Sato: +6

T58 Haruka Kawasaki: +6

T58 Marina Alex: +6

T58 Carlota Ciganda: +6

T58 Moriya Jutanugarn: +6

T58 Brittany Lang: +6

T58 Azahara Munoz: +6

T58 Ashleigh Buhai: +6

T58: Celine Boutier: +6

