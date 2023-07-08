Lexi Thompson's remarkable streak: Competing in her 17th consecutive US Open at just 28 years old

Lexi Thompson has been competing at the 17th consecutive US Women's Open underway at the Pebble Beach Golf Course from July 6 to July 9. She first entered the field of the US Women's Open in 2007 as a 12-year-old girl.

Over the year she had competed with several top-ranked golfers and gained experience. Thompson has since not missed a single US Open, although she has never managed to win one.

At the 2023 major, Thompson scored 74 in the opening round on Thursday, July 7. Following the conclusion of the first round, the American golfer described the Pebble Beach condition as hard.

"I know there could be a lot more wind than there is today. It always plays difficult. Tee shots are hard, and bunkers have a lot of sand and the rough is up really thick. It's definitely a Major championship golf course," she said.

Chinese golfer Xiyu Lin topped the leaderboard on Thursday.

Lexi Thompson US Women's result

Lexi Thompson missed the cut in her first two appearances at the US Women's Open before placing T10 in her fourth appearance.

She has competed in the US Open 16 times, making the cut 12 times and becoming runner-up once. She is still hoping to win the prize for the first time.

Her recent performances at big championships have been incredible, with her coming close to winning. In the last four years, Thompson has finished T5, T2, third, and then T20 at the major event.

A Look into Lexi Thompson's professional career

Lexi Thompson became the youngest player to compete at the US Women's Open after qualifying for the tournament at the age of 12 in 2007. She played two rounds of 86 and 82 but missed the cut. Her record was later surpassed by American golfer Lucy Li in 2014.

During her junior career, Thompson won the Aldila Junior Classic in 2007, making her the second youngest golfer in the American Junior Golf Association to win the trophy. She also became the youngest player to win the Westfield Junior PGA Championship in Junior PGA Championship history. Thompson won the US Girls Junior in 2008 and then qualified for the US Women's Open.

After enjoying a successful amateur career, Thomson finally decided to play professionally in 2010. She started her journey playing mostly on the sponsor's exemption events.

She won her first LPGA Tour event in 2011 at the Avnet LPGA Classic with a sponsor exemption. She has won 15 professional events in her career including 11 on the LPGA Tour, two on LET, and one on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

Lexi Thompson has played in all five major tournaments in her career and registered victory in one of them. She won the Chevron Championship in 2014.

Thompson had finished in second position at the 2022 Women's PGA Championship and 2019 US Women's Open, eighth at the 2016 Women's British Open, and 2nd at the 2015 Evian Championship.

