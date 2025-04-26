Round 2 of the Chevron Championship was suspended on Friday due to darkness. It will be held early on Saturday morning.
Liu Yan is leading the standings at the moment with a total score of 7-under. The cutline of the tournament is projected to be 2+. Several marquee names struggled to keep form this week at the Woodlands. Many of them may not be able to make the weekend cut at the first Major of the season.
5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 Chevron Championship
1) Charley Hull
Charley Hull had a rough outing at the Chevron Championship this week. She carded three birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey in her opening round on Thursday to score 3-over 75. In the second round, Hull hit two birdies and three bogeys to score 4-over 73. Her total score of 4-over is two strokes behind the projected cutline.
2) Hannah Green
Hannah Green opened her round at the Chevron Championship on Thursday with two birdies and three bogeys to score 1-over 73. However, she failed to record a single birdie in the second round as she carded five bogeys to put up a score of 6-over 77. Her total score of 6-over is way past the projected cutline.
3) Madelene Sagstrom
Fresh off her T-Mobile Match Play victory, Madelene Sagstrom was one of the notable players who found themselves in hot water at the ongoing Chevron Championship. In Round 1 on Thursday, she posted five birdies, five bogeys and one double bogey to score 2-over 74. In Round 2 on Friday, the Swede hit three birdies and four bogeys to score 3-over 73. Her total score of 3-over is one stroke short of the projected cutline.
4) Jennifer Kupcho
Jennifer Kupcho started her campaign at the Woodlands this week with four birdies, and four bogeys in the first round to score even par. In the second round she recorded four birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys. Her score on Friday was 3-over 75. Her total score of 3-over is one stroke short of the projected cutline.
5) Patty Tavatanakit
The Thai golfer hit two birdies and five bogeys in her opening round at the Chevron Championship on Thursday. Her score in Round 1 was 3-over 75. In the second round on Friday, Patty Tavatanakit carded three birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys to score 6-over 75. Her total score of 6-over is way behind the projected cutline.