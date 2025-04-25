Charley Hull shares BTS images from filming of a TV advert with European Tour veterans

Charley Hull recently shared some BTS snaps from her latest TV advert for Golf Holidays Direct on Instagram. European Tour veterans Andrew Coltart and Nick Dougherty were also reportedly a part of the ad.

Hull sported a cream-colored sweatshirt and dark trousers. She finished off her look with a navy blue cap. The first photo of the six-picture carousel post consisted of the LPGA star posing alongside Nick Dougherty. She wrote in the caption:

"BTS 📸 with Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart for Golf Holidays Direct filming the new TV advert which is out now🔥Hope you enjoy😊"

The TV advert has been released. On the competitive front, Charley Hull is currently competing at the first Major of the season - the Chevron Championship this week. She was placed T92 in the suspended Round 1 on Thursday with a total score of 3-over.

Play was suspended late into the round due to storms. An hour later, the event for closed out with 24 golfers yet to complete their rounds. Play will reportedly resume at 7:15 am local time on Friday. At the moment, Liu Yan and Hae-ran Ryu are leading the standings with a total score of 7-under.

How did Charley Hull perform at the Chevron Championship 2025?

Charley Hull at The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round One (Source: Getty)

Charley Hull had a disappointing start to her campaign at the Chevron Championship this week. She finished with 3-over 75 in her opening round. However, she had begun her round on Thursday on a high note, posting a birdie on her very first hole.

The Brit followed it up with another birdie on the par-5 13th hole. But a string of three bogeys in the next eleven holes put her at a disadvantage. Hull made a recovery on the par-5 8th hole when she carded a birdie. However, she closed her round with a double bogey on the par-4 9th hole.

The LPGA pro will have to mount a complete turnaround in the second round if she wants to come into contention to win the first Major title of the season. Although she is yet to secure a victory this season, she has been putting up consistently solid performances on the LPGA Tour. Hull was last seen at the T-Mobile Match Play event in Las Vegas. Madelene Sagstrom won the tournament this year.

Charley Hull has a massive margin of 10 strokes between her and round leaders at the moment. However, she is not the only marquee golfer who had a tough day at the Woodlands on Thursday.

Defending champion Nelly Korda carded a shocking 5-over 77 in her opening round to finish T118. The World No. 1 hit one birdie and six bogeys on Thursday.

