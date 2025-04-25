How did Nelly Korda perform in Round 1 of the 2025 Chevron Championship?

The highly anticipated Chevron Championship is underway at The Club at Carlton Woods and Nelly Korda is in the field, attempting to defend her title. So far, the World No. 1 has had a rough start and is far from the lead.

After turning pro in 2016, Korda joined the Symetra Tour and won the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge. She joined the LPGA Tour in 2017 and went on to win 15 events on the circuit. She also has three Ladies European Tour titles and has won two major championships.

Last year, Nelly Korda won the 2024 Chevron Championship with a score of 13-under, two strokes ahead of Maja Stark. This year, the Bradenton-born golfer had a poor start and struggled through day one.

Korda’s first round was riddled with four straight bogeys on holes three to six. She seemed to recover with a birdie on the par-five eight, but made two more bogeys and was unfortunately unable to shoot another birdie. The 26-year-old finished with five-over 77 and landed at T118, dangerously close to the bottom of the leaderboard.

Following her heartbreaking round at the Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda spoke to the media, admitting that she had more work to do. She said (via Motorcycle Sports):

“I just have to go work. I mean, I’m not hitting it well. That’s about it.”

Notably, Haeran Ryu and Yan Liu are currently at the top of the 2025 Chevron Championship leaderboard, with seven-under 65 each. Hyo Joo Kim is sitting two strokes behind the lead in solo third place with five-under.

2025 Chevron Championship round two: Tee times & pairings

Nelly Korda is scheduled to tee off at 2:32 p.m (ET) for her second round at the Chevron Championship. She’s grouped with Lilia Vu and Patty Tavatanakit.

Here are the tee times (ET) and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Chevron Championship:

1st tee

8:15 a.m.: Cheyenne Knight, Clarisa Temelo (a), Arpichaya Yubol

8:26 a.m.: Kate Smith-Stroh, Gigi Stoll, Jeongeun Lee6

8:37 a.m.: Lottie Woad (a), Georgia Hall, Albane Valenzuela

8:48 a.m.: Ashleigh Buhai, Rio Takeda, Bailey Tardy

8:59 a.m.: Celine Boutier, A Lim Kim, Megan Khang

9:10 a.m.: Hannah Green, Lauren Coughlin, Nasa Hataoka

9:21 a.m.: Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, Amy Yang

9:32 a.m.: Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin

9:43 a.m.: Grace Kim, Aditi Ashok, Asterisk Talley (a)

9:54 a.m.: Ruixin Liu, Jenny Shin, In Gee Chun

10:05 a.m.: Narin An, Dewi Weber, Gurleen Kaur

1:15 p.m.: Muni He, Peiyun Chien, Jeneath Wong (a)

1:26 p.m.: Maja Stark, Caroline Inglis, Brooke Matthews

1:37 p.m.: Jeongeun Lee5, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yan Liu

1:48 p.m.: Somi Lee, Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

1:59 p.m.: Nataliya Guseva, Esther Henseleit, Allisen Corpuz

2:10 p.m.: Akie Iwai, Linnea Strom, Jin Hee Im

2:21 p.m.: Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Madelene Sagstrom

2:32 p.m.: Charley Hull, Linn Grant, Stacy Lewis

2:43 p.m.: Yuri Yoshida, Gemma Dryburgh, Jiwon Jeon

2:54 p.m.: Hinako Shibuno, Kristen Gillman, Elizabeth Szokol

3:05 p.m.: Yu Liu, Benedetta Moresco, Hira Naveed

10th tee

8:15 a.m.: Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp, Yahui Zhang

8:26 a.m.: Miranda Wang, Xiyu Janet Lin, Ryann O'Toole

8:37 a.m.: Mary Liu, Saki Baba, Pornanong Phatlum

8:48 a.m.: Hye-Jin Choi, Miyu Yamashita, Ina Yoon

8:59 a.m.: Hyo Joo Kim, Mao Saigo, Stephanie Kyriacou

9:10 a.m.: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minami Katsu, Sei Young Kim

9:21 a.m.: Sarah Schmelzel, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan

9:32 a.m.: Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire, Ingrid Lindblad

9:43 a.m.: Wichanee Meechai, Savannah Grewal, Chayse Gomez (a)

9:54 a.m.: Jing Yan, Chiara Tamburlini, Morgane Metraux

10:05 a.m.: Lucy Li, Caroline Masson, Paula Reto

1:15 p.m.: Auston Kim, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Andrea Lee

1:26 p.m.: Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Frida Kinhult, Manon De Roey

1:37 p.m.: Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg, Jennifer Kupcho

1:48 p.m.: Moriya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee, Jasmine Suwannapura

1:59 p.m.: Chanettee Wannasaen, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cassie Porter

2:10 p.m.: Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, Yani Tseng

2:21 p.m.: Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso, Brooke Henderson

2:32 p.m.: Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Patty Tavatanakit

2:43 p.m.: Alexa Pano, Chisato Iwai, Jasmine Koo (a)

2:54 p.m.: Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Bae, Yuna Nishimura

3:05 p.m.: Weiwei Zhang, Sophia Popov, Gianna Clemente (a)

