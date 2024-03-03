Who is Hannah Green’s husband? All we know about Jarryd Felton

Hannah Green is currently in the limelight as she secured another victory in the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club. She is married to Jarryd Felton, who shares the same passion for golf as his wife.

Felton is an Australian professional golfer who plays actively on the European Tour, Challenge Tour and the PGA Tour. Currently, he is at the 1195th position on the world ranking, having participated in 48 official events.

The 28-year-old golfer is a four-time winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australia. However, he is yet to win on the DP World Tour. His most recent best finish was in 2018 when he earned the 5th solo position at Fiji International presented by Fiji Airways.

Felton was just four strokes behind the winner of the event, Gaganjeet Bhullar. This earned him a cash prize of €33,640.11, which is also his top prize earnings.

Furthermore, according to Jarryd Felton's Instagram handle, he is currently a brand ambassador for various golf-related brands. This includes Titleist, Footjoy, and Gosnells Golf Club.

Coming back to the pair, they had a long dating history as the duo started seeing each other in 2012. After almost a decade of their relationship, they got engaged on May 09, 2022. They tied the knot earlier this year on January 19, 2024.

Adorned in an elegant suit and dress, the pair made their way down the aisle at Aravina Estate, a sprawling 180-acre vineyard. Both of them shared glimpses of their wedding day on their respective Instagram profiles.

On the professional front, they support each other as well. Hannah Green also noted that they have not yet celebrated their honeymoon due to both being preoccupied with their respective tournaments. She said (via Yahoo Sports):

“We haven’t had a honeymoon. Jarryd is in New Zealand, and he also plays professionally. It’s difficult to schedule us both at the same time, and I haven’t seen him in three or four weeks. So we are seeing each other on Tuesday, so we’ll celebrate.”

How many professional wins does Hannah Green have?

Hannah Green turned professional in 2016. Since then she has collected 11 victories on various tours. As she joined the Symetra Tour, she triumphed thrice in 2017 - Sara Bay Classic, Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout and IOA Golf Classic.

The Australian star also clinched two additional wins in the same year on the ALPG Tour, securing victories at both the Pennant Hills Pro-Am and Hope Island Pro-Am events. Following these triumphs, she added two more victories to her name on the ALPG Tour in 2022, winning the Vic Open and the TPS Murray River.

Hannah Green has won four times on the LPGA Tour. Her Major tournament victory came in 2019, when she defeated South Korean professional golfer Park Sung-hyun by one stroke at the Women's PGA Championship.

She then won the 2019 Cambia Portland Classic, the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship and the recent 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship.