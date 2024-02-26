2024 HSBC Women's World Championship: Prize money payout for each golfer from $1,800,000 purse explored

The 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship is the next stop on the LPGA Tour. The tournament will be played at the Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore and will have a purse of $1,800,000.

The purse for the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship is the same as last year's. The winner's share will be $270,000 and the top 3 will receive more than $100,000.

2024 HSBC Women's World Championship prize money payout

The following is the purse distribution for the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship (amounts may vary depending on ties):

A look back at the history of the 2024 HSBC Women's

World Championship

The HSBC Women's World Championship has been played since 2008 and has always been hosted by Singapore. From 2008 to 2012, it was played at Tanah Merah Country Club and from 2013, began its current relationship with Sentosa Golf Club.

The initial purse was $2 million, but it was reduced to $1.3 million in 2010. A year later, the purse increased to $1.4 million and remained so until 2015. By 2016, it had increased to $1.5 million. Over the last three seasons, the purse has progressively increased to $1.6 million, $1.7 million and $1.8 million.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was won by LPGA Hall of Fame member Lorena Ochoa. Two other LPGA Hall of Famers have won there, Karrie Webb and Inbee Park. Other players who have won the HSBC Women's World Championship include Angela Stanford, Paula Creamer, Stacy Lewis and Michelle Wie West.

Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko are the only multi-winners (2). Ko has won the two most recent editions.

The event's lowest score record for 18 holes is held by Sei Young Kim, when she scored 62 in the fourth round of the 2018 edition. The lowest score record for 72 holes (19 under 269) was set by Ha Na Jang when she won in 2016. Inbee Park equaled it when she won the 2017 edition.