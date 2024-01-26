How does the LPGA Hall of Fame points system work? Format explored

Induction into the LPGA Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors a female golfer can receive in recognition of her career. Membership in this institution is so exclusive that only 34 stars have been inducted in its 57 years of existence.

The Hall of Fame was established in 1967 and seeks to recognize the most prolific careers within the main women's professional golf circuit in the world. Its ranking system establishes a series of requirements that, with the passage of time, have proven to be very difficult to achieve.

The classification system has naturally evolved over the years. Currently, to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame, LPGA Tour players must meet the following two criteria (via the LPGA official website):

1. Must have won/been awarded at least one of the following: An LPGA Major championship, the Vare Trophy or Rolex Player of the Year honors.

2. Must have accumulated a total of 27 points, which are awarded as follows: one point for each LPGA official tournament win, two points for each LPGA Major tournament win, one point for each Vare Trophy or Rolex Player of the Year honor earned, and one point for an Olympic gold medal.

The LPGA Hall of Fame is one of the few institutions of its kind in which the inductees are not elected by voting but by their own sporting merits. According to the official website of the institution, it is recognized as the hardest Hall of Fame of all sports.

Only 25 players have managed to accumulate the necessary points and merits to deserve the induction. Four of them had been exalted to the Hall of Fame of Women's Golf, which was replaced by the LPGA Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame Committee has also inducted nine other golfers who played an essential role in the inception and development of the circuit. These historical personalities are recognized through the "Honorary Member" category.

In the same category, singer and actress Dinah Shore was recognized in 1987 and is credited with being one of the driving forces behind The Chevron Championship, currently one of the five Majors of women's golf.

The most recent inductee was Lorena Ochoa in 2022. Lydia Ko is just one point shy of the 27 points needed to make her worthy of this honor at the age of 26.

LPGA Hall of Fame: Full list of members

Below is the full list of players who are members of the LPGA Hall of Fame:

Players:

Lorena Ochoa (2022) Inbee Park (2016) Se Ri Pak (2007) Karrie Webb (2005) Annika Sorenstam (2003) Marlene Bauer Hagge (2002) Donna Caponi (2001) Judy Rankin (2000) Juli Inkster (1999) Beth Daniel (1999) Amy Alcott (1999) Betsy King (1995) Patty Sheehan (1993) Pat Bradley (1991) Nancy Lopez (1987) JoAnne Carner (1982) Carol Mann (1977) Sandra Haynie (1977) Kathy Whitworth (1975) Mickey Wright (1964) Betsy Rawls (1960) Babe Didrikson Zaharias (1951) Louise Suggs (1951) Betty Jameson (1951) Patty Berg (1951)

Honorary Category members:

Alice Bauer (2022, Honorary Category) Bettye Danoff (2022, Honorary Category) Helen Dettweiler (2022, Honorary Category) Helen Hicks (2022, Honorary Category) Opal Hill (2022, Honorary Category) Sally Sessions (2022, Honorary Category) Marilynn Smith (2022, Honorary Category) Shirley Spork (2022, Honorary Category) Dinah Shore (1987, Honorary Category)

The LPGA Hall of Fame operates as a separate institution from the World Golf Hall of Fame. The latter has its own ranking system and is not limited to players who belong to the LPGA Tour.