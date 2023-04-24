Who won the LPGA Chevron Championship? Final results and leaderboard explored

Lilia Vu won the 2023 Chevron Championship. The 25-year-old American golfer claimed her first major title and the first win of the season by defeating Angel Yin in a playoff. The golfer won the LPGA season’s first major.

Vu replayed the par-five 18th at Carlton Woods in Texas after she tied scores with her rival. Yin entered the playoff with good odds. However, the 24-year-old landed in trouble as her second shot found water in front of the green. Vu took advantage and completed a mid-range putt for a birdie to win the major championship. The young LPGA star completed her celebrations by maintaining the tradition of leaping into the lake next to the 18th green.

While Vu lifted the Chevron Championship trophy and bagged the $765,000 winner's share of the $5,100,000 purse, Yin settled for a $479,680 paycheck. Elsewhere, World No. 2 Nelly Korda found herself third on the leaderboard after sinking a long eagle putt on the 18th to shoot a 71.

Meanwhile, Allisen Corpuz's title charge fell short as she settled for a tied fourth with Atthaya Thitikul, Albane Valenzuela, A Lim Kim and Amy Yang. Georgia Hall finished T12, while Celine Boutier returned home with a T14 finish.

Chevron Championship final leaderboard

Here is the final leaderboard for the LPGA Tour’s 2023 Chevron Championship:

WIN: Lilia Vu -10

2 Angel Yin -10

3 Nelly Korda -9

T4 Atthaya Thitikul -8

T4 A Lim Kim -8

T4 Amy Yang -8

T4 Albane Valenzuela -8

T4 Allisen Corpuz -8

T9 Jin Young Ko -7

T9 Megan Khang -7

11 Hyo Joo Kim -6

T12 Georgia Hall -5

T12 Carlota Ciganda -5

T14 Ariya Jutanugarn -4

T14 Celine Boutier -4

T14 Xiyu Lin -4

17 Hye-Jin Choi -3

T18 Maddie Szeryk -2

T18 In Gee Chun -2

T18 Cheyenne Knight -2

T18 Ashleigh Buhai -2

22 Amanda Doherty -1

T23 Leona Maguire E

T23 Brittany Lincicome E

T23 Brooke M. Henderson E

T23 Eun-Hee Ji E

T23 Ally Ewing E

T28 Eila Galitsky (a) 1

T28 Danielle Kang 1

T28 Jessica Korda 1

T28 Matilda Castren 1

T28 Hinako Shibuno 1

T28 Gaby Lopez 1

T28 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 1

T28 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 1

T28 Marina Alex 1

T37 Nasa Hataoka 2

T37 Pajaree Anannarukarn 2

T37 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 2

T37 Maja Stark 2

T41 Minjee Lee 3

T41 Narin An 3

T41 Patty Tavatanakit 3

T41 Ruoning Yin 3

T45 Dana Fall 4

T45 Gemma Dryburgh 4

T45 Pavarisa Yoktuan 4

T45 Amari Avery (a) 4

T49 Stephanie Kyriacou 5

T49 Peiyun Chien 5

T49 Chella Choi 5

T52 Ayaka Furue 6

T52 Sei Young Kim 6

T54 Lucy Li 7

T54 Ryann O'Toole 7

T56 Yuna Nishimura 8

T56 Hae Ran Ryu 8

T56 Andrea Lee 8

T56 Karis Davidson 8

T56 Linnea Strom 8

T61 Jing Yan 9

T61 Dewi Weber 9

T63 Brittany Altomare 10

T63 Wei-Ling Hsu 10

65 Mao Saigo 11

66 Sarah Schmelzel 12

T67 Lauren Stephenson 13

T67 Charlotte Thomas 13

After the Chevron Championship, the LPGA Tour will now head to the Wilshire Country Club in LA for the JM Eagle LA Championship.

