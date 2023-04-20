Who will win the 2023 Chevron Championship? Best bets and odds explored

The Chevron Championship starting this Thursday will feature no less than 42 of the top 50 women' from the Rolex World Rankings, including every one of the top 20. In other words, we can expect top-quality golf at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, where the tournament will be played for the first time in its history.

Four competitors look to be the top contenders at the Chevron Championship. After the first six events of the Tour, they arrive at Carlton Woods in the Greater Houston area, Texas, for the first Major of the season with the best records. They are - Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, and Atthaya Thitikul.

Ranking leaders at the 2023 Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda is among the favorites to win

Lydia Ko arrives in Texas for the Chevron Championship without great results so far in 2023. But they have been enough to keep her at the top of the Rolex Ranking, where she has been since November 2022.

She has participated in three tournaments this year, with a sixth-place finish as her best performance, achieved at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February.

Nelly Korda has had an intense and productive season this 2023 going into the Chevron Championship. Her best performance came when she finished runner-up at the HSBC Women's World Championship six weeks ago. But she has also had fourth, fifth, and sixth places in five tournaments since January.

No wonder she went from fourth in November 2022 to second at the moment, a position she has held since December.

Yin Young Ko, a former world number one, is slowly returning to her best. Her four appearances so far this year have brought her a title, achieved at the HSBC Women's World Championship in March. She also had a fifth and a sixth place finish. She has remained at third in the Rolex Rankings since her victory in Singapore.

Atthaya Thitikul is another favorite to win the tournament

Closing out the front group heading to the Chevron Championship is Atthaya Thitikul, who has also had a solid season so far.

Third place at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February is her best performance of 2023 so far, although she also has had two 10th place and a 16th-place finish. She is currently fifth in the Rolex Rankings.

As for the defending champion, Jennifer Kupcho, it must be said that she has not had the best season so far. Her five showings in the LPGA Tour 2023 have been ordinary, with a 16th-place as her best performance.

She has even been steadily descending on the Rolex Ranking, from the 13th place she occupied in January to the 20th place she currently holds.

Nevertheless, and despite the fact that she is not among the top 20 women with the best odds, the defending champ must always receive the benefit of the doubt.

Best odds at the 2023 Chevron Championship

Here is a list of competitors with the best odds of winning the Chevron Championship, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lydia Ko +1100 (1)

Nelly Korda +1100 (2)

Jin Young Ko +1200 (3)

Atthaya Thitikul +1400 (5)

Georgia Hall +1800 (10)

Hyo Joo Kim +1800 (9)

Lilia Vu +2000 (12)

Nasa Hataoka +2500 (13)

Brooke Henderson +2800 (7)

Celine Boutier +2800 (8)

Danielle Kang +2800 (14)

Charley Hull +3000 (16)

Lexi Thompson +3000 (6)

Hye-Jin Choi +3500 (24)

Hae Ran Ryu +4000 (46)

Leona Maguire +4500 (15)

Maja Stark +4500 (26)

Minjee Lee +4500 (4)

Xiyu Lin +4500 (17)

Hannah Green +5000 (25)

