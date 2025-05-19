Scottie Scheffler joins Nelly Korda in key tally after claiming the PGA Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler has won the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. He finished the tournament at 11-under par (273), securing a five-shot win over Bryson DeChambeau, Davis Riley, and Harris English. The win marks his second title of the season and the third major victory of his career.

The World No. 1 came into the final round holding the lead and closed with an even-par 71 to secure the win. With this, Scheffler now has 15 career wins on the PGA Tour, matching the LPGA Tour win tally of current World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

Golf.com shared a post on Instagram during the final round with a screenshot of a tweet by Claire Rogers that read:

"If World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler wins today, he’ll match World No. 1 Nelly Korda’s number of Tour wins: 15"

Scheffler claimed his first title of the year at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 31-under-par. While Scheffler has now secured his second title this season, Nelly Korda is still searching for her first win of the year after six LPGA starts.

Here are the events won by Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda so far

Scottie Scheffler – Career Wins (15 total)

The PGA Championship (2025)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (2025)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (2024)

THE PLAYERS Championship (2024)

Masters Tournament (2024)

RBC Heritage (2024)

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (2024)

Travelers Championship (2024)

TOUR Championship (2024)

WM Phoenix Open (2023)

THE PLAYERS Championship (2023)

WM Phoenix Open (2022)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (2022)

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (2022)

Masters Tournament (2022)

Nelly Korda – Career Wins (15 total)

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican (2024)

Mizuho Americas Open (2024)

The Chevron Championship (2024)

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards (2024)

Ford Championship presented by KCC (2024)

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship (2024)

LPGA Drive On Championship (2024)

Pelican Women's Championship presented by Konica Minolta and Raymond James (2022)

Pelican Women's Championship presented by Konica Minolta and Raymond James (2021)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship (2021)

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (2021)

Gainbridge LPGA (2021)

Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA presented by CTBC (2019)

ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open (2019)

Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship presented by CTBC (2018)

Scottie Scheffler celebrated his third major win with his wife and son

Last year, in May 2024, Scottie Scheffler was arrested just before the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. However, all charges against Scheffler were later dropped. Despite the trouble, he still managed to finish tied for 8th in the 2024 PGA Championship.

This year, at Quail Hollow during the 2025 PGA Championship, Scheffler won the event for the first time in his career. On Sunday, he celebrated his third major title with his wife, Meredith, and son Bennett.

Meredith had missed the post-round celebrations at the 2024 PGA Championship, as she was nearing the end of her pregnancy at the time. Just days before that tournament began, Scheffler had announced the arrival of their son Bennett on May 13, 2024.

