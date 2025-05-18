WATCH: Scottie Scheffler throws his hat after winning the PGA Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler displayed a wild celebration by throwing his hat onto the course as he clinched his maiden PGA Championship victory at Quail Hollow on Sunday (May 18). He won by a massive margin of five strokes with an 11-under par score after Round 4.

Ad

After securing the win, Scheffler gave a tribute to the spectators before excitedly throwing his cap to the ground. Clapping his hands, he rushed to his caddy, Ted Scott, to celebrate the special win.

You can watch Scheffler's celebration below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The World no. 1 had been the favorite to win the PGA Championship this year after clinching the CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier this month. He had been leading the standings since Round 3 and managed to maintain his position throughout the final round on Sunday (May 18).

Before his latest triumph, his best finish at the PGA Championship was placing T2 in 2023 behind Brooks Koepka. Although Scheffler has two Masters to his credit, he had never lifted the Wanamaker Trophy before in his career. This will also mark his second consecutive victory after the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the 2025 season.

Ad

In the final round at Quail Hollow, the ace golfer hit four birdies and four bogeys to close his day at even par. His total score at the end of the tournament was 11-under.

Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley trailed him on the second spot with a total score of 6-under. 2024 champion Xander Schauffele finished T28 with a total score of 1-under.

Exploring Scottie Scheffler’s record at the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler played the PGA Championship for the first time in 2020 and he started with a strong T4 finish with 10-under. Collin Morikawa won the tournament that year with 13-under score.

Ad

The US golfer has played in every single edition of the event ever since. However, five years after his debut, he pulled off a resounding win to win his career third major.

After missing the cut in 2022, Scheffler’s previous best finish at the PGA Championship came in 2023 when he placed T2 behind Brooks Koepka, who won with a two-stroke margin at Oak Hill Country Club.

Here’s a look at Scottie Scheffler’s record at the PGA Championship:

Ad

2020: T4

2021: T8

2022: CUT

2023: T2

2024: T8

2025: WIN

Scottie Scheffler had a late start to the 2025 season following a hand injury in December last year. After his return to competition, he posted several top-ten finishes, however wasn’t able to register a victory until the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this month.

The World no. 1 didn’t lose momentum and kept up his form throughout this week at the PGA Championship. In his opening round, he hit one eagle, four birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey to score 2-under 69.

In Round 2, he shot four birdies and one bogey to finish 3-under 68 and in Round 3, he recorded one eagle, seven birdies and three bogeys to close the day at 6-under 65.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More