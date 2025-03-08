While speaking to the media after her third round at the Blue Bay LPGA in China, two-time major champion Minjee Lee credited her "little brother", and PGA Tour star Min Woo Lee, as an inspiration for her two chip-ins for eagle.

Her brother has been dubbed "Dr. Chipinski" due to his propensity to hole out from off the green on the PGA Tour. Minjee shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA, putting herself in a tie for fifth place and only three shots back of the leader, Rio Takeda.

"They were both chip-ins. A little inspiration from my little brother. No, they were in really great spots to chip, so, yeah, had a good opportunity to hole them. Definitely more on the, what's that hole, 15th hole. I was just on the rough; kind of got lucky to stay there. Chipped that one in. The one on the Par-5 was a little bit tougher, but it was nice to see it go in," she said during her post-round interaction.

Minjee Lee at the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA (via Getty)

Lee had a strong showing at the same event last year, finishing tied for fourth place, losing by six strokes to American Bailey Tardy. Lee also won the event in 2016 and was asked by reporters about her confidence level contending at an event she has won already.

"I feel like it's a little bit different conditions. I'm not really sure, but like it was nine years ago so I don't really remember too much. I just know that I have good memories. But I feel like I have to be quite patient out there. Like the first few holes I didn't really capitalize on my birdie opportunities, but then I knew I had some opportunities to finish the round," she said.

Lee also expressed that she believes her best golf remains ahead of her heading into the final round and is yet to play her best this week.

"[I] probably didn't hit it as good today. Probably missed a few more greens and were not in the right like complexes. So just going to try and clean that up a little bit and do a little bit of putting and see them -- like see the ball go into the hole and try and have some good visualizations," she said.

Lee's 68 on Saturday was her best round at the event this week.

Minjee Lee aims for first LPGA Tour win since 2023

Lee at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship (via Getty)

A win on Sunday would be Lee's first professional win since the BMW Ladies Championship in October of 2023.

According to the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking, Lee is the 18th-ranked woman in the world. And despite not registering a win in 2024, Lee still had a bevy of strong showings.

Lee tied for seventh at the Cognizant Founders Cup and solo eighth at the Buick LPGA Shanghai in 2024. Lee began 2025 tied for fourth at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and was tied for 28th at the Founders Cup pres. by the U.S. Virgin Islands. She finished T11 at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

