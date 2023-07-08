Who is Bailey Tardy? All you need to know about the LPGA rookie leading the 2023 US Women’s Open

Bailey Tardy, LPGA Tour Rookie, picked up a good start at the 2023 US Women's Open. She topped the leaderboard following the second round on Friday.

Tardy struck an eagle on the sixth hole for the second day in a row to maintain her lead after a round of 4-under-68 and will start the third round with a lead of two strokes over Allisen Corpuz and Hyo Joo Kim.

Tardy has good experience playing at Pebble Beach Golf Club and probably this can help her to win the title this week.

Tardy said about her performance at the 2023 US Women's Open:

“I love this place. It's heaven on earth. I think every hole is incredible. Other people maybe not, but I've always believed in myself to win any tournament that I enter. I'm good enough to be here, and I've been on the LPGA, so I feel like I definitely have the game to hang with the best in the world.

"Honestly, I'm just enjoying the moment here. I'm leading the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, and I think that's something so special, and trying not to get too ahead of myself. There's so much golf left,” she added.

Following the conclusion of Friday's round, several of the top-ranked golfers, including Michelle Wie West, Alison Olson, and Anna Nordqvist failed to make the cut.

Bailey Tardy's professional career

Bailey Tardy made her professional debut earlier this year. She competed in the LPGA Drive on Championship at Superstition Mountain, but she did not make the cut.

Tardy had a rocky start to her pro career, losing the cut in each of her first two tournaments. She rapidly recovered, though, and finished T23 at the 2023 Lotte Championship presented by Hoakalei.

Tardy competed in her maiden major championship, the Chevron Championship, but did not make the cut. She had previously competed in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship but failed to make the cut.

Bailey Tardy competed in the following LPGA Tour tournaments in 2023:

LPGA Drive On Championship

Date: 23 March 2023

Position: Missed the cut

Prize money: $0

DIO Implant LA Open

Date: 30 March 2023

Position: Missed the cut

Prize money: $0

LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei

Date: 12 April 2023

Position: T23

Prize money: $18,278

The Chevron Championship

Date: 20 April 2023

Position: Missed the cut

Prize money: $0

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro

Date: 27 April 2023

Position: WD

Prize money: $0

Cognizant Founders Cup

Date: 11 May 2023

Position: T52

Prize money: $9,269

Mizuho Americas Open

Date: 1 June 2023

Position: Missed the cut

Prize money: $00

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer

Date: 9 June 2023

Position:T 54

Prize money: $4,878

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

Date:15 June 2023

Position: T70

Prize money: $5,013

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Date: 22 June 2023

Position: Missed the cut

Prize money: $00

Poll : 0 votes