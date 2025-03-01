Former Champion Golfer of The Year, Shane Lowry, poked fun at Min Woo Lee and his "Dr. Chipinski" nickname on X after chipping in for the second time during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The two were paired together on Friday.

"Showing the junior doctor how it’s done today," Lowry posted on X in a repost of the PGA Tour's video of his second chip in, tagging Lee's account.

Shane Lowry's second hole-out of the day was a short-sided flop shot, making the feat all the more impressive. After his ball dropped him, Lowry glared at Lee for the second time, imitating he was holding a phone to his ear, stealing Lee's signature gag after a chip in.

Lowry carded a three under par 68 on Friday and is currently at eight under par heading into the weekend, with some of the leaders ahead of him still on the course. The Irishman was aided by his two chip ins on Friday, creating a buzz on social media.

Min Woo Lee at the 2025 Cognizant Classic (via Getty)

Lee shot a six under par 65 on Friday after shooting even par in round one on Thursday, which puts Lee at six under for the tournament, two shots behind Lowry. In 2024, Lee nearly won the Cognizant Classic, finishing tied for second place, three strokes behind winner Austin Eckroat.

Lee earned his nickname years ago and it has taken off on social media, with other professional golfers calling "Dr. Chipinski" for help with their shots.

The nickname stems from Lee's propensity to chip in and his signature telephone gesture afterwards. Holing out from off the green has begun a regular occurrence of Lee in recent years.

Lee is currently ranked 55th in the Official World Golf Ranking. As his popularity on social media and his "doctor" persona have taken on a life of its own, Lee has found success on the PGA Tour and professional golf more broadly.

A native of Australia, "Dr. Chippinski" is still looking for his first win on the PGA Tour. The 26-year-old has three wins on the European Tour, with two of them being events that were co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australia.

Lee's most recent professional win came in November of 2023 with a victory at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at the esteemed Royal Queensland Golf Club.

Shane Lowry aims to continue his 2024 success in 2025

Lowry lines up a putt at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via Getty)

Shane Lowry had a strong 2024 season and a strong start to the 2025, which had catapulted him to 18th in the World Golf Rankings heading into the Cognizant Classic. Lowry finished tied for fourth place in last year's Cognizant Classic, which was one of his seven top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour last year.

Lowry also won the 2024 Zurich Classic in New Orleans with Rory McIlroy as his partner. Lowry had abundance of other highlights in 2024, including finishing in sixth place by himself at the Open Championship at Royal Troon and finishing tied for ninth place at the TOUR Championship, which concluded the 2024 season.

Shane Lowry has three career PGA Tour wins, with his most notable being the 148th Open Championship in 2019 which was held at Royal Portrush in Ireland, making it the first Open Championship to be held in Ireland since 1951. Lowry dominated the tournament, winning by a margin of six strokes.

The Irishman's 2025 season has begun with some success, with Lowry finishing in solo second place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, two strokes behind Rory McIlroy.

Shane Lowry's chipping wizardly on Friday has put himself in a contending position this weekend at the Cognizant Classic.

