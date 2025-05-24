Nelly Korda shares close encounter with alligator during her Florida weekend getaway

Nelly Korda recently shared a video of an alligator on her Instagram story, while she was enjoying her weekend in Florida. The LPGA Tour pro spotted an unprecedented guest while she was travelling in a golf cart.

Korda is one of the leading figures when it comes to the women's professional golf circuit. She is coming off a wonderful 2024 season which gained her seven LPGA Tour victories which also include a major, a Chevron Championship. Although Nelly Korda had a wonderful record last year, she is still searching for a win in the 2025 season.

She has been putting in consistent work ahead of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open and skipped the ongoing Mexico Riviera Maya Open to prepare. Amid her preparations for the U.S. Women's Open ahead, the Bradenton native shared a video with her 1.1 million followers on Instagram on Saturday. The clip shows an alligator casually residing on the side of a golf cart path in Florida. While sharing it, Nelly Korda's caption echoed a common sight in the State:

"Just another day in Florida!"

Screenshot from Korda's Instagram story on May 24, 2025 - Source: IG@nellykorda

Before her temporary hiatus, Korda's last performance came at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open where she shot four rounds of 68, 68, 68, and 74 respectively. She finished the tournament at Liberty National Golf Club by finishing T5 with an 11 under par score, earning $106,000. Following this tournament, Korda skipped the Mayakoba Open, to prepare for the upcoming golf major.

Amid her practice sessions, Nelly Korda also managed to take some well-deserved breaks from the greens this week. She was spotted dining at the Shore Bar & Restaurant in Longboat, Florida. Take a look at her story where Korda gave a sneak peek of the picturesque waterside venue:

Screenshot from Korda's Instagram story/IG: @nellykorda

Korda will be participating in the 2025 U.S. Women's Open from May 29, a golf major she has never won before.

Nelly Korda's record at the U.S. Women's Open

The women's world No. 1 professional golfer will be one of the big names to tee off at Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin this year. This appearance will be Korda's 11th start at this prestigious golf major championship.

Although despite being a two-time major champion and a 15-time LPGA Tour winner, Nelly Korda has never won or come close to clinching the U.S. Women's Open. Till now, she has attended the golf major 10 times, making it past the cut-line for a total of 7 times.

Her record in the U.S. Open consists of two top 25s and two top 10s. Korda's best performance at the U.S. Women's Open was back in 2022 when she ended at T8, scoring a total of 2 under par 282.

Last year, Korda surprisingly missed the cut at the U.S. Women's Open. This year, she has been consistent with her form, which is evident from her round scorecard during the Mizuho Americas Open.

