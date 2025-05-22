Nelly Korda treats her 1.1M IG followers to a picture of her dog ahead of 2025 U.S. Women's Open

Nelly Korda is yet to secure a victory in 2025, although she is coming off a strong season. Amid her quest for a win in 2025, the World No. 1 women golfer appeared to be enjoying a break from the sport. Korda recently shared an adorable moment with her fans on Instagram.

Over the years, Korda has gained success in her professional golf career. The 14-time LPGA Tour winner has always celebrated her moments with her family and most importantly, her fans. Her Instagram currently holds a staggering 1.1 million followers, who are witness to all the ups and downs in the golfer's life. Her Instagram posts and stories include accolades, photoshoots and personal moments as well.

The Bradenton native recently shared a story on her social media handle, where she could be seen sitting with her dog, Ollie. In the image, she can be spotted on the roadside, with a cup of coffee in her hand. Take a look at Nelly Korda's Instagram story:

Screenshot from Korda's Instagram story/IG: @nellykorda

The LPGA Tour professional is coming off a commendable performance in last months Mizuho Americas Open, which she won in 2024. The defending champion showed consistency throughout the contest. After four rounds, Korda finished the tournament with a T5, scoring a total 11 under par.

Nelly Korda shot rounds of 68, 68, 68 and 73 respectively at Liberty National Golf Club. Her play included consistent birdies throughout the 72 holes. This is the golfer's seventh start of this year and she ended up earning $106,039 from this LPGA Tournament. It also marked Nelly's third top 10 finish of this year's LPGA season.

Is Nelly Korda playing the Mayakoba Open?

The Mexico Riviera Maya Open is all set to start at the El Camaleón Golf Course in Quintana Roo, Mexico. This LPGA Tour will feature popular names from the tour competing at the tournament from May 22 to 25, 2025. It marks the Tour's return to Mexico after a long eight-year hiatus.

Nelly Korda was one of the significant names from the Tour who was expected to compete in this tournament. However, the golfer will not be playing at the Riviera Maya Open this week. Korda is not injured, but this is a planned skip, following her performance at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. It's one more week before the U.S. Women's Open, one of the prestigious golf Majors in women's golf, commences at Erin Hills Golf Course.

This is a Major championship that Korda has never won in her professional golf career till now. In 10 attempts, she has made the cut 7 times and scored 2 top 10s. Her best result at the U.S. Women's Open was back in 2022 when Korda ended up tying for the 8th spot on the Major leaderboard.

