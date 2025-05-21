5 big names missing from the LPGA Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 field feat. Nelly Korda

The LPGA Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba will take place this week at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The inaugural edition of the event will feature a 144-player field.

Top LPGA Tour golfers and rookies, along with Mexican and Latin American players, will start on Thursday, May 22. However, several top golfers will give the tournament a miss, probably in preparation for the upcoming US Women's Open next week.

Top 5 golfers missing from the 2025 LPGA Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba field

#5 Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang (Source: Getty)

The 21-year-old golfer has been selective about her participation this season. She had mentioned earlier in 2025 that she was prioritizing her academics at Stanford and focusing on her recovery from a persistent wrist injury this year.

After skipping LPGA's Asian leg, Zhang returned to competition in March. However, she soon incurred a neck injury that kept her away from the JM Eagle LA Championship and the Chevron Championship last month.

She was last seen at the Mizuho Americas Open, where she couldn't make the cut. The promising player probably needed a break and skipped the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.

#4 Ruoning Yin

Ruoning Yin (Source: Getty)

Ruoning Yin is currently ranked 4th in the world. After an underwhelming start to the 2025 season, she has been incredible in recent tournaments.

The 22-year-old narrowly missed out on winning the Chevron Championship after losing to Mao Saigo in a five-way playoff in April. She possibly doesn't want to repeat a similar fate in the upcoming US Women's Open next week and probably took some time off from the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba to prepare for the season's second Major.

#3 Jeeno Thitikul

Jeeno Thitikul (Source: Getty)

The World No. 2 is fresh off her win at the Mizuho Americas Open. In eight starts this year, she has made the top 10 in six of them.

The 22-year-old has consistently put up spectacular performances this season. Last month's Chevron Championship was the only time she had finished outside the top 20 this year.

Jeeno Thitikul probably took some time off this week from the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba to prepare for the second Major of the season and be in prime form.

#2 Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko (Source: Getty)

Lydia Ko had woken up the week of the Chevron Championship with a right arm injury. She persisted through the pain to complete her campaign at the first Major of the season and eventually finished T52.

The World No. 3 was last seen at the Mizuho Americas Open, where she placed T11. She is probably skipping the Mexico Riviera Maya Open in Mayakoba this week in preparation for the US Women's Open next week.

#1 Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda (Source: Imagn)

The World No. 1 clarified at the start of the season that she would be prioritizing her health this year. Nelly Korda had sustained a neck injury towards the end of 2024 and didn't want to repeat it this season.

She had arrived at the Chevron Championship last month as the defending champion. However, after a lacklustre run, she finished T14. Korda will want to build a comeback in the second Major of the season and may have opted out of playing this week at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.

