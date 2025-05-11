5 golfers who overperformed at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open ft. Celine Boutier

The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open concluded on Sunday (May 11) this week. Jeeno Thitikul secured the victory with a massive margin of four strokes.

The 22-year-old had arrived to New Jersey this week as one of the top favorites to win the Mizuho Americas Open, alongside defending champion Nelly Korda.

While the latter finished T5 with a total score of 11-under, Jeeno Thitikul proved her odds correct. Her total score was 17-under. According to Bet365, the Thai golfer had the best odds to win the event.

However, there were many many golfers in the field this week who outperformed their odds and ranked higher than fans might have expected.

Top 5 golfers who overperformed at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open

5) Yealimi Noh

Yealimi Noh (Source: Getty)

Going into the Mizuho Americas Open this week, Yealimi Noh had odds of 40 to her name. However, proving them wrong, she finished fifth, tied with World no. 1 Nelly Korda and Stephanie Kyriacou.

Noh posted one eagle, one birdie, and three bogeys to score even par in the final round of the tournament. She finished the event with a total score of 11-under.

4) Stephanie Kyriacou

Stephanie Kyriacou (Source: Getty)

Stephanie Kyriacou had odds of 55 to her name going into the Mizuho Americas Open, per Bet365. But rising beyond pre-tournament predictions, she finished T5 at the tournament this week with a total score of 11-under.

Kyriacou shot seven birdies and two bogeys to close her final round at 67.

3) Andrea Lee

Andrea Lee (Source: Getty)

Heading to New Jersey this week, Andrea Lee had odds of 45 going for her. Eventually, she finished tied for third with Carlota Ciganda at the tournament.

In the final round, Lee recorded two birdies and two bogeys to score even par. Her total score for the tournament was 12-under.

2) Carlota Ciganda

Carlota Ciganda (Source: Getty)

Ahead of the tournament this week, Carlota Ciganda had odds of 60 to her name. She outperformed the odds, and eventually placed T3 at the end of the event.

In the final round, Ciganda carded four birdies and two bogeys to finish at 70. Her total score was 12-under.

1) Celine Boutier

Celine Boutier (Source: Getty)

Before the Mizuho Americas Open, Celine Boutier had odds of 35 to her name. However, proving the odds wrong, the French golfer placed second behind Jeeno Thitikul at the tournament.

She had trailed the the latter after the culmination of Round 3. Boutier managed to maintain her rank and finished her campaign in New Jersey as the runner-up. In the final round, she shot three birdies and three bogeys to end Sunday (May 11) on even par. Her total score was 13-under, four shots off Thitikul.

