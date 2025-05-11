How did Nelly Korda perform at the Mizuho Americas Open?

Nelly Korda began the Mizuho Americas Open with a strong opening round, carding a 68 to finish four under par. Starting on the first hole, she bogeyed the par-4 opener but recovered immediately with birdies on the par-3 second and par-4 third holes.

Ad

She added another birdie at the par-5 sixth and gave one back with a bogey on the par-4 seventh. A birdie on the eighth brought her to 34 strokes on the front nine. On the back nine, she maintained steady play.

Birdies at the 10th and 12th were offset by pars on the remaining seven holes, producing another 34 and a round total of 68. In the second round, Nelly Korda teed off on the 10th hole. She started with a par and picked up early momentum with birdies on the 11th and 14th holes.

Ad

Trending

She kept the card clean until the par-4 17th and par-4 18th, where she made bogeys to close the back nine in even-par 36. On her return to the front nine, she regained ground with a birdie on the first hole.

LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Three additional birdies followed at the fifth, sixth, and eighth, allowing her to post a 32 on the front side. With another 68 in the second round, Korda reached a cumulative score of eight under par heading into the weekend.

Ad

Nelly Korda’s Final Two Rounds

Korda continued her consistent performance during the third round. Starting again from the first hole, she bogeyed the par-4 opener but rebounded with a birdie at the par-4 third hole.

After making par on the next four holes, she added another birdie at the par-5 eighth to complete the front nine in 35 strokes. On the back nine, she opened with a birdie on the 10th.

Ad

She kept momentum through the next stretch with pars on 11 through to 13, and then added another birdie on the par-3 14th. With three pars and a birdie on par-4 17th, she completed the back nine in 33 strokes, finishing with a third consecutive 68 and moving to 12 under par overall.

In the final round, Nelly Korda faced slightly more challenges. On the front nine, she bogeyed the first hole but again found rhythm with birdies at the third, sixth, and eighth. A bogey on the par-4 ninth slightly offset her gains, and she turned in 35. On the back nine, she encountered some difficulty.

Ad

Bogeys at the par-4 15th and the par-4 17th were not balanced by any birdies. She played the rest of the holes at par, finishing the back nine in 38 strokes. Her final-round 73, one over par, brought her tournament total to 11 under.

Over four rounds, Nelly Korda recorded scores of 68, 68, 68, and 73, for a total of 277. She played the event with consistency, staying under par through each of the first three rounds and maintaining a position near the top of the leaderboard, but not at the top even for once.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More