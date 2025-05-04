Nelly Korda has a two-word message for her new collaboration brand

Nelly Korda took to her Instagram stories on Sunday (May 4) to thank Stanley cups for providing custom bottles to the Nelly Invitational this week. The tournament is hosted by the World no. 1 on the AJGA Tour.

Korda shared a reel from the Tour to express her gratitude to Stanley for their collaboration with her event. In the reel, all the golfers could be seen using the customised black bottles from the brand. The ace player wrote:

"Thank you @stanley_brand!!!!!"

Image via @nellykorda

Nelly Korda introduced the Nelly Invitational on the AJGA Tour last year. It is an all-girls tournament. This year, Chevron was the title sponsor. The competition was held at Korda's home soil at Brandenton in Florida.

It took place from May 1st to 4th, 2025. At the time of writing, Shauna Liu and Clara Ding are leading the standings of the final round with a total score of 1-under.

On the competitive front, Korda was last seen at the Chevron Championship last week. She had entered the Major Championship as the defending champion. However, she finished T14 with a total score of 2-under.

Mao Saigo won the first Major of the season after prevailing in a five-way playoff with Ruoning Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Ariya Jutanugarn and Lindy Duncan.

"I wasn’t even a top junior" - Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda (Source: Imagn)

Nelly Korda recently revealed that she was not the top golfer when she was playing on the junior circuits. She said via Golfweek:

"I wasn’t even a top junior. I played Junior Solheim Cup once. I wasn’t selected for Junior Ryder Cup. I wasn’t selected for anything growing up."

The World no. 1 comes from a sporting legacy. Her parents Petr and Regina, were both established tennis players. The former had even won the 1998 Australian Open. Her sister Jessica is an LPGA star just like herself while their brother Sebastian is a promising tennis player. Nelly Korda explained how it was like growing up.

"For us, we were just all very active. We went and practiced, we just stuck to our own bubbles. I think that’s why I always say it is, because even growing up, it was family time. It was family and no one else. We didn’t really look at what anyone else was doing, we just kind of stuck to what we were doing because there was already so much knowledge in the household."

The 2-time Major champion further advised junior golfers to not compare themselves to anyone else.

