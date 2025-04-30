What Mao Saigo said about winning her first Major championship at the 2025 Chevron Championship

Japanese professional golfer Mao Saigo scripted history at last week's Chevron Championship. The 23-year-old triumphed over a field which consisted the likes of Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and Lexi Thompson to win her first-ever Major championship.

After this win, Saigo was part of a press conference The Club at Carlton Woods. During the press conference, she was reminded that she is a Major champion in a championship that had so much history. She was then asked what did this mean to her.

Mao Saigo answered (via ASAP Sport):

This is like dreaming. It was one of my big dreams and goals this year so I still can't believe it.

In the very same press conference, Mao Saigo was also asked about how she was able to keep her composure, especially on the 18th hole. Saigo answered:

It mean a lot that I made a bogey putt on 18 that gave me more confidence for the playoff

It must be noted that Mao Saigo's victory at the 2025 Chevron Championship did not come easy. The young Japanese golfer had to overcome the likes of Ariya Jutanugarn, Kim Hyo-joo, Yin Ruoning, and Lindy Duncan in a five-way playoff to win her first Major title.

How much did Mao Saigo earn for winning the 2025 Chevron Championship?

The 2025 Chevron Championship had a purse of $8,000,000. Mao Saigo earned the lion's share of this purse as her victory earned her $1,200,000. The above-mentioned golfers who competed in the playoff against Saigo earned $500,759 each.

Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 Chevron Championship:

1 Mao Saigo -7 $1,200,000

P2 Hyo Joo Kim -7 $500,759

P2 Ariya Jutanugarn -7 $500,759

P2 Ruoning Yin -7 $500,759

P2 Lindy Duncan -7 $500,759

T6 Jin Young Ko -5 $231,616

T6 Sarah Schmelzel -5 $231,616

T6 Haeran Ryu -5 $231,616

T9 Manon De Roey -4 $157,690

T9 Carlota Ciganda -4 $157,690

T9 Hye-Jin Choi -4 $157,690

T9 Yan Liu -4 $157,690

13 Angel Yin -3 $131,356

T14 Nelly Korda -2 $113,336

T14 Weiwei Zhang -2 $113,336

T14 Minjee Lee -2 $113,336

T14 Lexi Thompson -2 $113,336

T18 Allisen Corpuz -1 $90,644

T18 Esther Henseleit -1 $90,644

T18 Mi Hyang Lee -1 $90,644

T18 Chanettee Wannasaen -1 $90,644

T18 Lauren Coughlin -1 $90,644

T18 In Gee Chun -1 $90,644

T24 Jeeno Thitikul E $75,091

T24 Sei Young Kim E $75,091

T24 Emily Kristine Pedersen E $75,091

T24 Somi Lee E $75,091

T28 Brooke Matthews 1 $66,681

T28 Georgia Hall 1 $66,681

T30 Chisato Iwai 2 $52,663

T30 Andrea Lee 2 $52,663

T30 Stephanie Kyriacou 2 $52,663

T30 Dewi Weber 2 $52,663

T30 Ayaka Furue 2 $52,663

T30 Miyu Yamashita 2 $52,663

T30 Sophia Popov 2 $52,663

T30 Pajaree Anannarukarn 2 $52,663

T30 Elizabeth Szokol 2 $52,663

T30 Lucy Li 2 $52,663

T40 Yuri Yoshida 3 $39,248

T40 A Lim Kim 3 $39,248

T40 Cassie Porter 3 $39,248

T40 Megan Khang 3 $39,248

T44 Maja Stark 4 $31,087

T44 Brooke M. Henderson 4 $31,087

T44 Yuna Nishimura 4 $31,087

T44 Akie Iwai 4 $31,087

T44 Gabriela Ruffels 4 $31,087

T44 Hinako Shibuno 4 $31,087

T44 Albane Valenzuela 4 $31,087

T44 Auston Kim 4 $31,087

T52 Nasa Hataoka 5 $24,028

T52 Lydia Ko 5 $24,028

T52 Ingrid Lindblad 5 $24,028

T52 Ina Yoon 5 $24,028

T52 Miranda Wang 5 $24,028

T52 Amy Yang 5 $24,028

T52 Cheyenne Knight 5 $24,028

T59 Grace Kim 6 $20,160

T59 Anna Nordqvist 6 $20,160

T59 Rio Takeda 6 $20,160

T62 Aditi Ashok 7 $18,422

T62 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 7 $18,422

T62 Jasmine Suwannapura 7 $18,422

T62 Minami Katsu 7 $18,422

T62 Ashleigh Buhai 7 $18,422

T67 Alena Sharp 8 $16,820

T67 Leona Maguire 8 $16,820

T67 Alexa Pano 8 $16,820

70 Gigi Stoll 9 $16,022

T71 Paula Reto 10 $15,719

T71 Jenny Shin 10 $15,719

T71 Gianna Clemente (a) 10 $0

T74 Jin Hee Im 11 $15,317

T74 Yu Liu 11 $15,317

T76 Frida Kinhult 12 $14,939

T76 Peiyun Chien 12 $14,939

78 Lilia Vu 13 $14,655

T79 Ryann O'Toole 14 $14,376

T79 Jeongeun Lee5 14 $14,376

81 Pernilla Lindberg 15 $14,101

