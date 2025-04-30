  • home icon
What Mao Saigo said about winning her first Major championship at the 2025 Chevron Championship

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Apr 30, 2025 02:15 GMT
Mao Saigo after winning the 2025 Chevron Championship [Image via IMAGN]
Mao Saigo after winning the 2025 Chevron Championship [Image via IMAGN]

Japanese professional golfer Mao Saigo scripted history at last week's Chevron Championship. The 23-year-old triumphed over a field which consisted the likes of Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and Lexi Thompson to win her first-ever Major championship.

After this win, Saigo was part of a press conference The Club at Carlton Woods. During the press conference, she was reminded that she is a Major champion in a championship that had so much history. She was then asked what did this mean to her.

Mao Saigo answered (via ASAP Sport):

This is like dreaming. It was one of my big dreams and goals this year so I still can't believe it.
In the very same press conference, Mao Saigo was also asked about how she was able to keep her composure, especially on the 18th hole. Saigo answered:

It mean a lot that I made a bogey putt on 18 that gave me more confidence for the playoff
It must be noted that Mao Saigo's victory at the 2025 Chevron Championship did not come easy. The young Japanese golfer had to overcome the likes of Ariya Jutanugarn, Kim Hyo-joo, Yin Ruoning, and Lindy Duncan in a five-way playoff to win her first Major title.

How much did Mao Saigo earn for winning the 2025 Chevron Championship?

The 2025 Chevron Championship had a purse of $8,000,000. Mao Saigo earned the lion's share of this purse as her victory earned her $1,200,000. The above-mentioned golfers who competed in the playoff against Saigo earned $500,759 each.

Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 Chevron Championship:

  • 1 Mao Saigo -7 $1,200,000
  • P2 Hyo Joo Kim -7 $500,759
  • P2 Ariya Jutanugarn -7 $500,759
  • P2 Ruoning Yin -7 $500,759
  • P2 Lindy Duncan -7 $500,759
  • T6 Jin Young Ko -5 $231,616
  • T6 Sarah Schmelzel -5 $231,616
  • T6 Haeran Ryu -5 $231,616
  • T9 Manon De Roey -4 $157,690
  • T9 Carlota Ciganda -4 $157,690
  • T9 Hye-Jin Choi -4 $157,690
  • T9 Yan Liu -4 $157,690
  • 13 Angel Yin -3 $131,356
  • T14 Nelly Korda -2 $113,336
  • T14 Weiwei Zhang -2 $113,336
  • T14 Minjee Lee -2 $113,336
  • T14 Lexi Thompson -2 $113,336
  • T18 Allisen Corpuz -1 $90,644
  • T18 Esther Henseleit -1 $90,644
  • T18 Mi Hyang Lee -1 $90,644
  • T18 Chanettee Wannasaen -1 $90,644
  • T18 Lauren Coughlin -1 $90,644
  • T18 In Gee Chun -1 $90,644
  • T24 Jeeno Thitikul E $75,091
  • T24 Sei Young Kim E $75,091
  • T24 Emily Kristine Pedersen E $75,091
  • T24 Somi Lee E $75,091
  • T28 Brooke Matthews 1 $66,681
  • T28 Georgia Hall 1 $66,681
  • T30 Chisato Iwai 2 $52,663
  • T30 Andrea Lee 2 $52,663
  • T30 Stephanie Kyriacou 2 $52,663
  • T30 Dewi Weber 2 $52,663
  • T30 Ayaka Furue 2 $52,663
  • T30 Miyu Yamashita 2 $52,663
  • T30 Sophia Popov 2 $52,663
  • T30 Pajaree Anannarukarn 2 $52,663
  • T30 Elizabeth Szokol 2 $52,663
  • T30 Lucy Li 2 $52,663
  • T40 Yuri Yoshida 3 $39,248
  • T40 A Lim Kim 3 $39,248
  • T40 Cassie Porter 3 $39,248
  • T40 Megan Khang 3 $39,248
  • T44 Maja Stark 4 $31,087
  • T44 Brooke M. Henderson 4 $31,087
  • T44 Yuna Nishimura 4 $31,087
  • T44 Akie Iwai 4 $31,087
  • T44 Gabriela Ruffels 4 $31,087
  • T44 Hinako Shibuno 4 $31,087
  • T44 Albane Valenzuela 4 $31,087
  • T44 Auston Kim 4 $31,087
  • T52 Nasa Hataoka 5 $24,028
  • T52 Lydia Ko 5 $24,028
  • T52 Ingrid Lindblad 5 $24,028
  • T52 Ina Yoon 5 $24,028
  • T52 Miranda Wang 5 $24,028
  • T52 Amy Yang 5 $24,028
  • T52 Cheyenne Knight 5 $24,028
  • T59 Grace Kim 6 $20,160
  • T59 Anna Nordqvist 6 $20,160
  • T59 Rio Takeda 6 $20,160
  • T62 Aditi Ashok 7 $18,422
  • T62 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 7 $18,422
  • T62 Jasmine Suwannapura 7 $18,422
  • T62 Minami Katsu 7 $18,422
  • T62 Ashleigh Buhai 7 $18,422
  • T67 Alena Sharp 8 $16,820
  • T67 Leona Maguire 8 $16,820
  • T67 Alexa Pano 8 $16,820
  • 70 Gigi Stoll 9 $16,022
  • T71 Paula Reto 10 $15,719
  • T71 Jenny Shin 10 $15,719
  • T71 Gianna Clemente (a) 10 $0
  • T74 Jin Hee Im 11 $15,317
  • T74 Yu Liu 11 $15,317
  • T76 Frida Kinhult 12 $14,939
  • T76 Peiyun Chien 12 $14,939
  • 78 Lilia Vu 13 $14,655
  • T79 Ryann O'Toole 14 $14,376
  • T79 Jeongeun Lee5 14 $14,376
  • 81 Pernilla Lindberg 15 $14,101
