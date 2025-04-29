Nelly Korda’s sister Jessica Korda has a 3-word message for her departed furry friends

Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda are sisters who both play professional golf. Nelly recently lost one of her dear pets and her sister shared a post on Instagram commemorating the heartbreaking incident.
During Nelly’s amateur career, she won the 2015 Harder Hall Invitational and the 2015 PING Invitational. She turned pro in 2016 and has won 15 events on the LPGA Tour and three on the Ladies European Tour. A two-time Major championship winner, she claimed the title at the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship and the 2024 Chevron Championship.
Meanwhile, Nelly’s sister Jessica also had a successful amateur career with a victory at the 2010 South Atlantic Amateur. She turned pro in 2010 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2011. In 2023, she announced that she was taking a break from competitions due to a back injury.
In addition to being a pro golfer, Nelly Korda is also an animal lover. She had an adorable cat named Rafi, which recently passed away. Jessica shared a post of Rafi with another deceased furry friend, saying:
“In heaven together 🥹 💔❤️🩹 “
Take a look at Jessica’s post here:
Meanwhile, Nelly Korda has shared numerous tributes to her furry friend Rafi, commemorating the “15 years of amazing memories” they had shared.
The two-time Major champion further shared more heartwarming moments, saying that Rafi had given her “unconditional, cuddly love,” and was surely going to be missed.
Nelly Korda shares heartwarming birthday message to sister Jessica Korda
Jessica Korda turned 32 on February 27. To celebrate her sister, Nelly Korda posted a 15-slide carousel filled with several heartwarming memories the two have shared over the years. She captioned the post:
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @thejessicakorda !!! Sisters by blood but best friends by choice ❤️❤️❤️ hope you feel the same ;) 😅 I miss traveling + scaring you!!!”
In the carousel Nelly shared, the two were captured in a warm embrace at the 2024 LPGA Awards, where she was named the Rolex Player of the Year. In another slide, the sisters can be seen enjoying a round of golf on a scenic course.
Interestingly, Nelly and Jessica are not the only sports players in their family. Their parents Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová are both retired professional tennis players. Petr won the Australian Open in 1998 and has won ten singles titles in his career.
Nelly's brother Sebastian Korda is also not left out. Like his parents, he is a professional tennis player who has won two ATP singles titles and one doubles title.