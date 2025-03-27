Nelly Korda's sister Jessica supports brother Sebastian at the 2025 Miami Open

LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda comes from a family of professional athletes. Her brother Sebastian plays tennis, and her sister Jessica golfs. Sebastian is competing in the ongoing Miami Open, and Jessica was present to watch him play.

Korda’s professional golf career started in 2016. She joined the LPGA Tour in 2017 and has won 15 events on the circuit, with two Major Championships. Jessica also plays on the LPGA Tour, where she has six victories. However, she took a break from golf in 2023 due to a back injury.

Jessica was at the Hard Rock Stadium to watch Sebastian secure a victory over Gael Monfils. She attended the game with her husband, Johnny DelPrete, and their one-year-old son, Greyson. She posted a picture with her family on her Instagram story, joking that Greyson was asleep during Sebastian’s game.

“Sleeping beauty during Uncle Sebi’s match 😅,” Jessica Korda wrote.

Still from Jessica Korda's Instagram story (@thejessicakorda)

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda is gearing up to compete in the 2025 Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club, Wild Horse Pass. The event will tee off on March 27, and the World No. 1 will compete against other LPGA stars such as Yealimi Noh, Brooke Henderson, and Celine Boutier.

The Ford Championship is Korda’s third LPGA Tour event of the year. The 26-year-old golfer made her first start of the season in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she finished in second place with a score of 18-under. She won $227,854 for her performance. After that, she competed in the Founders Cup, with a T7 finish.

A look at Nelly Korda’s performance in the 2025 Founders Cup

Nelly Korda competed against stars such as Hannah Green, Yealimi Noh, and Megan Khang in the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club. She finished the first two rounds with a three-under 68 on each day.

On day three, the World No. 1 made two birdies in her first four holes and five straight birdies on holes eight through 12. Following that, she made two consecutive bogeys before holing a short birdie putt to card a six-under 65 at the end of the day.

In the final round, Korda made two bogeys and two birdies and settled for 12-under 71, which landed her at T7 in a tie with Celine Boutier and Minami Katsu. Following the event, the Bradenton-born took to Instagram to express appreciation for the support she received during the tournament.

“Bradenton ❤️ Thank you for all the support this week. No better feeling than playing at home in front of a hometown crowd. Weeks like this make me so grateful & thankful. Grateful for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that support all of us and thankful for the incredible 13 Founders that paved the way for us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to live out our dreams,” Nelly Korda said.

Yealimi Noh won the Founders Cup with 21-under.

