Concerning signs for Sebastian Korda ahead of Miami Open QF against Novak Djokovic

Sebastian Korda has suffered a concerning setback amid his stellar run at the 2025 Miami Open. The American is set to lock horns with Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Ad

Korda advanced to the final eight in Miami after securing a hard-fought 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Gael Monfils in a rain-interrupted clash. Meanwhile, Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2 to set the stage for a blockbuster meeting with the home favorite.

However, Sebastian Korda may not be at his best for the highly anticipated showdown with the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Following his fourth-round win in singles, the American pulled out of his doubles quarterfinal with Jordan Thompson after citing a wrist injury.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Korda also shed light on his mindset after beating Monfils, disclosing that he found himself becoming very "negative" during the match. However, the 24-year-old took satisfaction in being able to refocus and pull off the win.

"I think I got pretty negative as well. I was thinking about a couple points versus the match overall. Just got negative about the little things instead of saying overall that everything was going pretty well. Just kind of had to refocus, be positive again and keep trying my best," he told the press.

Ad

Sebastian Korda will have a tough task ahead of him as he looks to beat Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career. The Serb had claimed a 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4 victory in their sole previous encounter in the 2023 Adelaide International final.

Novak Djokovic or Sebastian Korda to face winner between Grigor Dimitrov and Francisco Cerundolo in Miami Open SF

The Serb and Sebastian Korda - Source: Getty

The winner of the blockbuster quarterfinal clash between Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda at the 2025 Miami Open will take on Grigor Dimitrov or Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals. Dimitrov defeated Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 7-5 in the fourth round, while Cerundolo upset Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final eight.

Ad

Dimitrov holds the advantage heading into his clash with Cerundolo, having claimed a 6-3, 7-5 win over the Argentine in their only previous meeting at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships.

Djokovic is aiming to end his title drought and win his seventh Miami Open crown at this year's event, while Korda is on the hunt for his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title. If the Serb emerges victorious in his quarterfinal and semifinal encounters, he could meet Alexander Zverev or Taylor Fritz in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis