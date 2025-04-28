Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana drops 2-word reaction to Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan sharing glimpses from her 'own little world'

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, recently captured the attention of Sebastian Korda's girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, with her recent photodump. Both the tennis players are currently competing at the Madrid Open.

The tournament commenced on April 21, and Tiafoe began his journey five days later. He competed against Luciano Darderi in the first round, who gave a walkover after two sets, possibly due to a stomach issue, giving the American a 7-5, 3-1 win.

While Tiafoe is gearing up for his next match, his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, is currently in California and has shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram, showcasing her life lately. From posing on the beach to pictures of her wardrobe and to her workout glimpses, she shared it all in this post. Along with these, she also shared a picture of attending an event organized by the brand Jacquemus.

The post's caption read:

"In my own little world."

These pictures garnered the attention of Korda's girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, who dropped a reaction in the comment section that read:

"Wow okay!!🔥😍"

Ivana Nedved’s comment on Instagram

A few days ahead of this post, Broomfield shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram, showcasing the quality time she spent in Palm Springs, California. This caught the attention of her boyfriend, Tiafoe, who is currently away from her due to Madrid Open duties. He expressed his feelings about missing her, as he commented:

"Miss you bb"

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, made her feelings known about playing the role of Venus Williams' body double

Along with being a former tennis player and the biggest supporter of Frances Tiafoe, his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, has also worked in a film. She played Venus Williams' body double in the movie 'King Richard,' which is about the life of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams.

This film was released in 2021, and in a recent interview with the Tennis Channel, Broomfield opened up about the experience of working as Venus Williams' body double. She revealed that it was super difficult for her to embody Williams, as she had her own style and pattern when it came to tennis.

"Did a movie for tennis. I was in King Richard. I was Venus's body double in that movie which was incredible," Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend said [6:54] "Yes! Yes, it was actually super difficult because, you know, you play tennis for so long and you have your own techniques and your own little quirks and then to try and be someone completely different [is difficult]."

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield opened up about their relationship publicly in 2018, having shared an adorable post with each other on social media.

