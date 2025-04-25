Frances Tiafoe gets emotional missing girlfriend Ayan Broomfield while being away from her for Madrid Open duties

Frances Tiafoe recently admitted that he was missing his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield as he had to be away from her for his campaign at the 2025 Madrid Open. The American has been battling hard at the swing and will be competing at his third tournament in the Spanish capital.

Tiafoe and Broomfield have been one of tennis' most popular couples in recent years and can often be seen interacting with each other on social media. Broomfield frequently travels with her boyfriend and cheers him on during his matches.

However, there are times when the couple has to stay apart due to their other commitments. Tiaofe is currently in Europe competing at the clay swing while Brommfield seems to be back home in Palm Springs, California. She recently posted a couple of pictures of herself on her Instagram to give her fans a look into what she has been up to.

"Casually living my Pinterest board," she captioned her post.

Frances Tiafoe, who is currently in Madrid, for his second Masters 1000 of the clay swing, confessed that he was missing his girlfriend in the comments section of the post.

"Miss you bb," Tiafoe wrote.

Frances Tiafoe's comment.

The American kicked off the clay swig on his home soil, reaching the final in Houston, but lost to Jenson Brooksby. However, when he came to Europe, he failed to replicate a similar form and made two quick exits in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

Interestingly, though tennis is still in its clay phase, Broomfield has already expressed her wish to see Tiafoe in a blockbuster partnership at the upcoming US Open.

"I would love to see Frances Tiafoe play with Madison Keys or Coco Gauff" - Ayan Broomfield forms dream team for US Open mixed doubles

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield - Source: Getty

To the unversed, Ayan Broomfield was a tennis player at the collegiate level and won the NCAA title in doubles back in 2019. During a recent interview with Tennis Channel, she was asked if she had any plans of teaming up with Frances Tiafoe at the 2025 US Open mixed doubles.

Broomfield said that she would love to team up with her boyfriend, but she wanted to see Madison Keys or Coco Gauff to be Tiafoe's partner.

"You know what would be really cool? I think it would be fun, but I really would love to see him play with like Madison Keys or a Coco. I think that would be really cool, just to see that synergy come together. But I would love to see it (Tiafoe's participation)," Broomfield said.

Coming to present, Frances Tiafoe will be looking to turn his form around in Madrid, where he is the 16th seed, and will kick off his campaign against Luciano Darderi.

