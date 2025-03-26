Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan pushes for Madison Keys or Coco Gauff to be his partners instead of herself at major American event

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield revealed that she would want to see her boyfriend teaming up with either Madison Keys or Coco Gauff for the mixed doubles at the 2025 US Open. However, Broomfield chose to remain tight-lipped when asked if her boyfriend had shown any interest in participating in the event.

Earlier in the year, the US Open announced a new format for the mixed doubles, which will now feature 16 teams, with eight of them getting direct entry based on the combined singles rankings. The event will also take place before the commencement of the main draw, meaning it will happen during fan week, providing an opportunity for higher-ranked players to participate in the event.

During a recent interview with Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, with the Tennis Channel, she was asked if she was planning to participate in the event alongside her boyfriend. To those unversed, Broomfield also played tennis at the collegiate level and even won the NCAA Doubles title in 2019.

"Now, with the US Open mixed doubles, are you guys gonna ask for a wildcard? Cos, I mean, you're an NCAA champion. He's a great player. Are we doing this or what?" (at 21:50)

Though she liked the idea of playing together with her boyfriend at the US Open, Broomfield felt Frances Tiafoe teaming up with either Madison Keys or Coco Gauff would be 'really cool'.

"You know what would be really cool? I think it would be fun, but I really would love to see him play with like Madison Keys or a Coco. I think that would be really cool, just to see that synergy come together."

When asked if Tiafoe had divulged any plans about wanting to participate in the US Open mixed doubles, Brommfield chose to remain tight-lipped but said:

"But I would love to see it (Tiafoe's participation)."

Though Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield may be tight-lipped about the possibility of the American playing mixed doubles at the US Open, his compatriot has openly expressed his desire to participate and has also chosen a partner.

Though Frances Tiafoe may be tight-lipped about his possible participation, Taylor Fritz has already made a special offer to Elena Rybakina for US Open 2025

BNP Paribas Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina teamed for a mixed doubles exhibition called the Eisenhower Cup in Indian Wells, and also ended up winning the event by defeating the pair of Tommy Paul and Madison Keys in the final. During their on-court interview, Fritz revealed he had asked Rybakina if she wanted to team up at the US Open.

"I just asked Elena if she wants to play mixed at the US Open, so let’s see. Hopefully she says yes," he said, smiling.

"Hopefully, I’ll play," Elena Rybakina responded.

A day after his win, Taylor Fritz reiterated his wish to play mixed doubles with Elena Rybakina at the US Open during a press conference.

If Frances Tiafoe wishes to play with Madison Keys, he may have some competition from Tommy Paul, who reached the final of the Eisenhower Cup with the reigning Australian Open champion.

