"Everything I could ask of a mixed doubles partner" - Taylor Fritz explains desire to continue partnership with Elena Rybakina

Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina reigned supreme at the Eisenhower Cup 2025, an exhibition event held prior to the start of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The mixed doubles tournament featured a single tie-break of 10 points, and they beat Madison Keys and Tommy Paul 10-6 in the final.

Fritz and Rybakina have both won the singles title at Indian Wells in the past. The former came out on top against Rafael Nadal in the summit clash back in 2022, while the latter toppled Aryna Sabalenka in the final two years ago. It's no surprise that they came on top once again. The American, in particular, was eager to give this partnership another shot at the US Open later this year.

Fritz fielded some questions from the press a day after their win. The conversation veered towards his recent victory, and he took the opportunity to praise Rybakina. He thought of her as his ideal mixed doubles partner, and felt that their games synced well together.

"Yeah, I thought she played great last night. She did everything that I would, I guess, everything I could ask of a mixed doubles partner. I think it's a good fit," - Taylor Fritz on Elena Rybakina.

Fritz is keen to give the new mixed doubles format at this year's US Open a try, so he's already on the hunt for a partner. He asked Rybakina if she was down to team up with him. While she's also eager to give it a go, she needs the all-clear from her team before proceeding.

"Yeah, I asked her to play because I was looking for a US Open mixed partner, and she said that she wants to. She just has to check, I guess, with her team and everything. Hopefully it gets cleared," he added.

Fritz has partnered Coco Gauff in his recent mixed doubles endeavors. They competed together at this year's United Cup, and won both of their matches. They also played side by side at last year's Paris Olympics, and were eliminated in the quarterfinals. Having won the Eisenhower Cup with Rybakina, the World No. 4 will be eager to translate this success to his singles campaign as well.

Taylor Fritz seeking a second title at Indian Wells

Taylor Fritz with his mother at the BNP Paribas Open 2022. (Photo: Getty)

Taylor Fritz won the biggest title of his career at the BNP Paribas Open 2022, his first and so far only, Masters 1000 title. He will be aiming to get back in the winner's circle once again, especially in the absence of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who beat him in the finals of last year's US Open and ATP Finals.

Fritz had a solid start to the season, and led his fellow Americans to the United Cup title. He was expected to make it far at the Australian Open given his recent results. However, he was stunned by veteran Gael Monfils in the third round. He posted a 2-2 record in his next couple of tournaments, and pulled out of the Mexican Open due to an injury.

As one of the seeded players at Indian Wells 2025, Fritz has received a first-round bye. He will face the winner of the match between Sebastian Baez and Matteo Gigante on Saturday, March 8.

