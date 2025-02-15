Devastating news for Jannik Sinner as Italian faces ban from tennis for doping controversy

Jannik Sinner as accepted a three-month ban from tennis with immediate effect after reaching after reaching a settlement with WADA (World Anti Doping Agency) over his highly-documented doping controversy. The Italian had tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol twice during the Indian Wells Masters last year.

Sinner' suspension period began on February 9 and will end on May 4. The silver-lining here for the World No. 1 will be that he will be eligible to compete at the 2025 French Open, which is slated to begin on May 19.

