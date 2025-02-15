  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Jannik Sinner
  • Devastating news for Jannik Sinner as Italian faces ban from tennis for doping controversy

Devastating news for Jannik Sinner as Italian faces ban from tennis for doping controversy

By Shivom Krishnan
Modified Feb 15, 2025 09:53 GMT
2024 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty
Shocking turn of events in Jannik Sinner's doping controversy - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner as accepted a three-month ban from tennis with immediate effect after reaching after reaching a settlement with WADA (World Anti Doping Agency) over his highly-documented doping controversy. The Italian had tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol twice during the Indian Wells Masters last year.

Sinner' suspension period began on February 9 and will end on May 4. The silver-lining here for the World No. 1 will be that he will be eligible to compete at the 2025 French Open, which is slated to begin on May 19.

also-read-trending Trending

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी