"You're just selfish and greedy" - Fans slam Taylor Fritz after American shows support to US Open's controversial mixed doubles revamp

Taylor Fritz recently came out in support of the US Open organizers' move to play out the mixed doubles competition in the Fan Week preceding the main draw action this year. The American's comments were subsequently lambasted by a large section of the tennis community.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced on Tuesday (February 11) that the mixed doubles action will take place during the qualifying week at the 2025 US Open. Moreover, the draw size has been reduced from 32 to 16, with eight of those spots set to go to wildcard entries.

The following day, Taylor Fritz backed the USTA's decision to move mixed doubles to the Fan Week. The World No. 4 also said that the new change would allow him and many other top stars to participate in the competition.

Trending

"Yeah, I think there's a very good chance that I'll play the mixed doubles competition. Honestly, it falls at a good time. I think that it's going to be really exciting," Taylor Fritz said. "I think a lot of people are going to be excited about it, and I genuinely love playing mixed doubles, so I think there's a good chance I'll play it."

Expand Tweet

The tennis community on X (formerly Twitter) didn't take kindly to Fritz's comments finding them to be out of touch with the current reality of the pro tennis tours, where doubles players are hardly as well-incentivized as singles players like him. One fan summarized the general sentiment.

"No you're just selfish and greedy," they wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Another fan, meanwhile, called Taylor Fritz a "rich kid". They also accused USTA of having changed their tournament schedule to ensure that an American team would win silverware in the mixed doubles competition.

"Rich kid treating that as an entertainment when some players need that to survive the rest of the season. Eh, Americans making rules to let their players win some slams," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"I feel sorry for all the pro double players some of who rely on the prize money from the mixed doubles slam events to even remain as pro players," one fan wrote.

"None of the top singles players play mixed doubles - Djokovic, Sinner, Alcaraz, Zverev, Medvedev, Rublev.. I don't see them starting now, so wtf is he talking about," another wrote.

"Taylor Fritz isn't adding that much to the slams TBF," one fan claimed.

"For once I disagree with you Taylor. If it's promoted and scheduled better it would," another wrote.

"Think I dislike him a bit now," one fan claimed.

"If singles players have played mixed doubles at USO in last few years, then I’m ok with them playing in 2025," another fan reasoned.

Taylor Fritz has played doubles three times in his career at US Open

Taylor Fritz finished runner-up at US Open 2024 (Source: Getty)

Since turning pro in 2015, Taylor Fritz has played at the US Open from 2016 to 2024, mostly in singles. That said, he has played in men's doubles in 2015-17 but has failed to go past the second round on all three occasions.

And while the 27-year-old has expressed interest in participating in mixed doubles, he has never played at the competition in New York. For what it's worth, though, he has experience when it comes to partnering with a WTA pro. Two years ago, he teamed up with Aryna Sabalenka to win the Eisenhower Cup at Indian Wells - a mixed doubles exhibition tournament that employs the Tiebreak Tens format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback