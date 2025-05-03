Nelly Korda shares a selfie with 1.1M IG followers amid absence from the 2025 Black Desert Championship

Nelly Korda is currently ranked No. 1 in the Rolex World Women's Golf Ranking courtesy of an outstanding 2024 season. While Korda won seven tournaments in 2024, she is still looking for her first win this year. Korda missed the 2025 Black Desert Championship, and recently, she shared an Instagram story.
Korda released a statement regarding physical tiredness after her last event. She finished the Chevron Championship tied for 14th position, two strokes under par. After the tournament, she said that her body could not handle four tournaments in succession. This meant that she missed the 2025 Black Desert Championship.
But in the meantime, she kept fans updated with a fantastic selfie on Instagram. Here is a glance at Nelly Korda's Instagram story:
In a press conference, Korda informed that she would be missing the event, saying:
"No. I’m just going to keep them. Yeah, I’m playing Scottish for the first time ever this year, not playing anything before Evian, not playing Dow, and then don’t know what’s before KPMG...Yeah, so I don’t do four events in a row. So I’m playing ShopRite this year, but I won’t play Meijer because my body cannot do four events in a row."
Right now, Nelly Korda's upcoming scheduled tournament is the Mizuho Americas Open. The tournament will take place in New Jersey's Liberty National Golf Club from May 8 to 11, 2025. Korda will enter this tournament as the defending champion.
What has the 2025 season been like for Nelly Korda?
Nelly Korda is still seeking her first win this season. She did her best in the first tournament of the year, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, finishing second. She has since remained consistent with her playing, making the cut in every tournament she has competed in. Here is a look at her results for the 2025 season:
Jan 30 – Feb 2: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
- Venue: Lake Nona Golf & Country Club
- Position: 2nd
- Score: 71-67-67-65 (270, -18)
- Earnings: $227,854
Feb 6 – Feb 9: Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands
- Venue: Bradenton Country Club
- Position: Tied 7th (T7)
- Score: 68-68-65-71 (272, -12)
- Earnings: $51,522
Mar 27 – Mar 30: Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass
- Venue: Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass
- Position: Tied 22nd (T22)
- Score: 67-65-73-69 (274, -14)
- Earnings: $22,539
Apr 17 – Apr 20: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro
- Venue: El Caballero Country Club
- Position: Tied 16th (T16)
- Score: 67-68-67-72 (274, -14)
- Earnings: $48,350
Apr 24 – Apr 27: The Chevron Championship
- Venue: The Club at Carlton Woods
- Position: Tied 14th (T14)
- Score: 77-68-71-70 (286, -2)
- Earnings: $104,783