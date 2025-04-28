Is Nelly Korda competing at the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025?

The LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025 will kick off from May 1-4. The home course for this tournament, Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, will be hosting it this year, too. The event is hyped due to the competitive field it will feature. However, World No. 1 Nelly Korda will not be participating in it.
Korda played well in the year's first Major, which happened in Texas. She tied for 14th place at the Chevron Championship with a total score of 286 (-2). Korda ended up with rounds of 77-68-71-70. Despite this, it appears that Korda will not compete in this year's LPGA Black Desert Championship.
Nelly Korda said in her post-round interview that she is unable to play four tournaments in a row. She claimed that it is physically exhausting for her, which is why she has decided to skip the LPGA Black Desert Championship this year. Korda said in the interview:
"No. I’m just going to keep them. Yeah, I’m playing Scottish for the first time ever this year, not playing anything before Evian, not playing Dow, and then don’t know what’s before KPMG...Yeah, so I don’t do four events in a row. So I’m playing ShopRite this year, but I won’t play Meijer because my body cannot do four events in a row."
Lydia Ko and Charley Hull, in addition to Nelly Korda, will miss this year's LPGA Black Desert Championship due to personal reasons.
What is the field for the 2025 LPGA Black Desert Championship?
The LPGA Black Desert Championship typically has a field of up to 144 players. The event also has a substantial $3 million purse, with the winner receiving $450,000. This prize money makes the LPGA Black Desert Championship one of the highest-paid tournaments on the LPGA Tour.
Here is a look at this year's LPGA Black Desert Championship's field:
- Ali Mulhall
- Christine Wang
- Cristie Kerr
- Yani Tseng
- Haeran Ryu
- Ruoning Yin
- Ayaka Furue
- Mao Saigo
- Lilia Vu
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Celine Boutier
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Maja Stark
- Yuka Saso
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Jin Hee Im
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Megan Khang
- Narin An
- Nataliya Guseva
- A Lim Kim
- Linn Grant
- Nasa Hataoka
- Charley Hull
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Lucy Li
- Amy Yang
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Esther Henseleit
- Yu Liu
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Andrea Lee
- Allisen Corpuz
- Albane Valenzuela
- Grace Kim
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Xiyu Janet Lin
- Bailey Tardy
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Minjee Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Linnea Strom
- Ryann O'Toole
- Sarah Kemp
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Carlota Ciganda
- Gaby Lopez
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Auston Kim
- Hinako Shibuno
- Alexa Pano
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Brittany Altomare
- Ruixin Liu
- Yuna Nishimura
- Peiyun Chien
- Somi Lee
- Hira Naveed
- Anna Nordqvist
- Georgia Hall
- Paula Reto
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Wichanee Meechai
- Minami Katsu
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Kristen Gillman
- Eun-Hee Ji
- Danielle Kang
- Stacy Lewis
- In Gee Chun
- Sung Hyun Park
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Rio Takeda
- Cheyenne Knight
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Lauren Morris
- Yahui Zhang
- Fatima Fernandez Cano
- Jessica Porvasnik
- Brooke Matthews
- Jenny Bae
- Fiona Xu
- Madison Young
- Cassie Porter
- Jenny Coleman
- Weiwei Zhang
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Lauren Hartlage
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Aditi Ashok
- Ssu-Chia Cheng
- Yan Liu
- Lindy Duncan
- Frida Kinhult
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Xiaowen Yin
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Karis Davidson
- Morgane Metraux
- Savannah Grewal
- Jiwon Jeon
- Dani Holmqvist
- Celine Borge
- Caroline Inglis
- Miyu Yamashita
- Chisato Iwai
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Manon De Roey
- Akie Iwai
- Gigi Stoll
- Ina Yoon
- Yuri Yoshida
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Dewi Weber
- Kumkang Park
- Gurleen Kaur
- Adela Cernousek
- Mariel Galdiano
- Soo Bin Joo
- Azahara Munoz
- Benedetta Moresco
- Mary Liu
- Kate Smith-Stroh
- Ana Belac
- Caley McGinty
- Alena Sharp
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Saki Baba
- Amanda Doherty
- Polly Mack
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Sofia Garcia
- Daniela Iacobelli
- Miranda Wang
- Heather Lin
- Olivia Cowan
- Haeji Kang
- Perrine Delacour
- Kelly Tan