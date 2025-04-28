Is Nelly Korda competing at the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025?

The LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025 will kick off from May 1-4. The home course for this tournament, Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, will be hosting it this year, too. The event is hyped due to the competitive field it will feature. However, World No. 1 Nelly Korda will not be participating in it.

Korda played well in the year's first Major, which happened in Texas. She tied for 14th place at the Chevron Championship with a total score of 286 (-2). Korda ended up with rounds of 77-68-71-70. Despite this, it appears that Korda will not compete in this year's LPGA Black Desert Championship.

Nelly Korda said in her post-round interview that she is unable to play four tournaments in a row. She claimed that it is physically exhausting for her, which is why she has decided to skip the LPGA Black Desert Championship this year. Korda said in the interview:

"No. I’m just going to keep them. Yeah, I’m playing Scottish for the first time ever this year, not playing anything before Evian, not playing Dow, and then don’t know what’s before KPMG...Yeah, so I don’t do four events in a row. So I’m playing ShopRite this year, but I won’t play Meijer because my body cannot do four events in a row."

Lydia Ko and Charley Hull, in addition to Nelly Korda, will miss this year's LPGA Black Desert Championship due to personal reasons.

What is the field for the 2025 LPGA Black Desert Championship?

Golf: Drive Chip and Putt National Finals - Source: Imagn

The LPGA Black Desert Championship typically has a field of up to 144 players. The event also has a substantial $3 million purse, with the winner receiving $450,000. This prize money makes the LPGA Black Desert Championship one of the highest-paid tournaments on the LPGA Tour.

Here is a look at this year's LPGA Black Desert Championship's field:

Ali Mulhall

Christine Wang

Cristie Kerr

Yani Tseng

Haeran Ryu

Ruoning Yin

Ayaka Furue

Mao Saigo

Lilia Vu

Brooke M. Henderson

Celine Boutier

Hye-Jin Choi

Chanettee Wannasaen

Maja Stark

Yuka Saso

Patty Tavatanakit

Jin Hee Im

Jennifer Kupcho

Megan Khang

Narin An

Nataliya Guseva

A Lim Kim

Linn Grant

Nasa Hataoka

Charley Hull

Gabriela Ruffels

Lucy Li

Amy Yang

Sarah Schmelzel

Ariya Jutanugarn

Esther Henseleit

Yu Liu

Jasmine Suwannapura

Andrea Lee

Allisen Corpuz

Albane Valenzuela

Grace Kim

Moriya Jutanugarn

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Xiyu Janet Lin

Bailey Tardy

Arpichaya Yubol

Minjee Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Linnea Strom

Ryann O'Toole

Sarah Kemp

Hyo Joo Kim

Carlota Ciganda

Gaby Lopez

Stephanie Kyriacou

Auston Kim

Hinako Shibuno

Alexa Pano

Ashleigh Buhai

Brittany Altomare

Ruixin Liu

Yuna Nishimura

Peiyun Chien

Somi Lee

Hira Naveed

Anna Nordqvist

Georgia Hall

Paula Reto

Wei-Ling Hsu

Wichanee Meechai

Minami Katsu

Gemma Dryburgh

Kristen Gillman

Eun-Hee Ji

Danielle Kang

Stacy Lewis

In Gee Chun

Sung Hyun Park

Jeongeun Lee6

Rio Takeda

Cheyenne Knight

Ingrid Lindblad

Lauren Morris

Yahui Zhang

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Jessica Porvasnik

Brooke Matthews

Jenny Bae

Fiona Xu

Madison Young

Cassie Porter

Jenny Coleman

Weiwei Zhang

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Lauren Hartlage

Hyo Joon Jang

Aditi Ashok

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Yan Liu

Lindy Duncan

Frida Kinhult

Bianca Pagdanganan

Xiaowen Yin

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Karis Davidson

Morgane Metraux

Savannah Grewal

Jiwon Jeon

Dani Holmqvist

Celine Borge

Caroline Inglis

Miyu Yamashita

Chisato Iwai

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Manon De Roey

Akie Iwai

Gigi Stoll

Ina Yoon

Yuri Yoshida

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Dewi Weber

Kumkang Park

Gurleen Kaur

Adela Cernousek

Mariel Galdiano

Soo Bin Joo

Azahara Munoz

Benedetta Moresco

Mary Liu

Kate Smith-Stroh

Ana Belac

Caley McGinty

Alena Sharp

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Saki Baba

Amanda Doherty

Polly Mack

Pornanong Phatlum

Sofia Garcia

Daniela Iacobelli

Miranda Wang

Heather Lin

Olivia Cowan

Haeji Kang

Perrine Delacour

Kelly Tan

