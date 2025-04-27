How much money has Nelly Korda earned from the LPGA Tour this season?

Nelly Korda won the prestigious Chevron Championship in 2024. And apart from this major championship, she won six LPGA Tour events. While she will not be lifting the Chevron Championship this year, the world's top ranked golfer has made a solid start to 2025.
Before the first LPGA golf major of the year, Korda had played in five LPGA Tour events in 2025. She is yet to secure a victory this season. Her best result in 2025 (till now) came from the HGV Tournaments of Champions, where she secured the runner-up's spot. It was her first event of the year and she earned $227,854.
Ahead of the Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda had earned $365,921 from the LPGA Tour this season. Here's a detailed breakdown of her earnings from all the events where she has competed so far this year (via the LPGA Tour).
#1. Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Lake Nona Golf & Country Club)
- Position: 2
- Paycheck: $227,854
#2. Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands (Bradenton Country Club)
- Position: T7
- Paycheck: $51,522
#3. Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass (Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass)
- Position: T22
- Paycheck: $22,539
#4. T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards (Shadow Creek Golf Course)
- Position: T28
- Paycheck: $15,656
#5. JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro (El Caballero Country Club)
- Position: T16
- Paycheck: $48,350
Nelly Korda is one of the top earning women golfers of the world. Through her performances this year, her earnings have placed her within the top-15 money leaders in the LPGA Tour. Take a look at Korda's position in the 2025 LPGA money leaderboard:
- Jeeno Thitikul: $612,345
- Ingrid Lindblad: $574,095
- Rio Takeda: $531,979
- Lauren Coughlin: $528,668
- Lydia Ko: $519,403
- A Lim Kim: $517,831
- Minjee Lee: $515,143
- Ayaka Furue: $509,128
- Angel Yin: $501,366
- Hyo Joo Kim: $487,664
- Yealimi Noh: $480,319
- Jin Young Ko: $446,642
- Nelly Korda: $365,921
- Miyu Yamashita: $365,529
- Akie Iwai: $355,624
Nelly Korda shared her thoughts after round 2 comeback at the Chevron Championship
Nelly Korda had a tough start to the Chevron Championship and shot 5-over par (77) in her opening round. However, she finished Round 2 with six birdies, displaying strong resilience.
During her post-round conference, Korda talked about her comeback to contention (as quoted by ASAP Sports):
"Yeah, I mean, at one point I was 7 over, so... Grinded a lot on the two birdies on my eighth and ninth hole really helped kind of boost it. Then knew that there were some gettable par-5s on the back nine, front nine. So, yeah, just crazy day. Go from win a tournament to just make the cut."
"Just my word today was have faith. That was my motto. So, yeah, I didn't really have much though after when I made two bogeys, but I just kept repeating it to myself, yeah."
This was Korda's sixth LPGA start of this year, and her 10th attempt at the Chevron Championship. After concluding her play in the final round, Korda is placed T14 on the leaderboard, with a total score of 286 (overall 77-68-71-70).