  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Nelly Korda
  • How much money has Nelly Korda earned from the LPGA Tour this season?

How much money has Nelly Korda earned from the LPGA Tour this season?

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Apr 27, 2025 21:38 GMT
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Nelly Korda in T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Nelly Korda won the prestigious Chevron Championship in 2024. And apart from this major championship, she won six LPGA Tour events. While she will not be lifting the Chevron Championship this year, the world's top ranked golfer has made a solid start to 2025.

Ad

Before the first LPGA golf major of the year, Korda had played in five LPGA Tour events in 2025. She is yet to secure a victory this season. Her best result in 2025 (till now) came from the HGV Tournaments of Champions, where she secured the runner-up's spot. It was her first event of the year and she earned $227,854.

Ahead of the Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda had earned $365,921 from the LPGA Tour this season. Here's a detailed breakdown of her earnings from all the events where she has competed so far this year (via the LPGA Tour).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#1. Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Lake Nona Golf & Country Club)

  • Position: 2
  • Paycheck: $227,854

#2. Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands (Bradenton Country Club)

  • Position: T7
  • Paycheck: $51,522

#3. Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass (Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass)

  • Position: T22
  • Paycheck: $22,539

#4. T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards (Shadow Creek Golf Course)

  • Position: T28
  • Paycheck: $15,656

#5. JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro (El Caballero Country Club)

  • Position: T16
  • Paycheck: $48,350
Ad

Nelly Korda is one of the top earning women golfers of the world. Through her performances this year, her earnings have placed her within the top-15 money leaders in the LPGA Tour. Take a look at Korda's position in the 2025 LPGA money leaderboard:

  1. Jeeno Thitikul: $612,345
  2. Ingrid Lindblad: $574,095
  3. Rio Takeda: $531,979
  4. Lauren Coughlin: $528,668
  5. Lydia Ko: $519,403
  6. A Lim Kim: $517,831
  7. Minjee Lee: $515,143
  8. Ayaka Furue: $509,128
  9. Angel Yin: $501,366
  10. Hyo Joo Kim: $487,664
  11. Yealimi Noh: $480,319
  12. Jin Young Ko: $446,642
  13. Nelly Korda: $365,921
  14. Miyu Yamashita: $365,529
  15. Akie Iwai: $355,624
Ad

Nelly Korda shared her thoughts after round 2 comeback at the Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda in The Chevron Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn
Nelly Korda in The Chevron Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Nelly Korda had a tough start to the Chevron Championship and shot 5-over par (77) in her opening round. However, she finished Round 2 with six birdies, displaying strong resilience.

Ad

During her post-round conference, Korda talked about her comeback to contention (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, I mean, at one point I was 7 over, so... Grinded a lot on the two birdies on my eighth and ninth hole really helped kind of boost it. Then knew that there were some gettable par-5s on the back nine, front nine. So, yeah, just crazy day. Go from win a tournament to just make the cut."
Ad
"Just my word today was have faith. That was my motto. So, yeah, I didn't really have much though after when I made two bogeys, but I just kept repeating it to myself, yeah."

This was Korda's sixth LPGA start of this year, and her 10th attempt at the Chevron Championship. After concluding her play in the final round, Korda is placed T14 on the leaderboard, with a total score of 286 (overall 77-68-71-70).

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications