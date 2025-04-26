Nelly Korda’s sister leaves a 1-word message for her bounce back at the Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda successfully made the cut at the Chevron Championship after two difficult rounds. And Jessica Korda, her sister, could not have been any prouder.

The World No. 1 won the Chevron Championship last year and entered the field as the defending champion. At the half-way stage, she stood at T45. Her sister shared a post uploaded by the official Instagram page of the LPGA Tour on her story.

It was Korda's scorecard from the second round of the Chevron Championship. The caption of the LPGA Tour's post said:

“Never count Nelly out 🙅‍♀️ She was 7 over with 15 holes to play… and still made the cut 👏”.

Jessica Korda shared it and wrote:

“Grind 🔥”

Switching back to her mallet putter after struggling with a blade in the first round, her game started getting better on Friday. Over the rest of her round, she birdied six of the final 11 holes, carding a remarkable 4-under 68. Her clutch performance helped her make the cut, a feat that seemed unlikely early in the day.

How has Nelly Korda’s 2025 season gone so far?

As of April 2025, Nelly Korda has competed in five LPGA Tour events. She opened her season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, finishing in solo second place at 18-under-par with rounds of 71, 67, 67, and 65 for a total score of 270. She earned $227,854 and 320.00 CME points.

Korda tied for seventh at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands. She scored 68, 68, 65, and 71 to finish at 12-under-par (272 total), earning $51,522 and 90.00 CME points. In the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, she tied for 22nd place.

Korda shot 67, 65, 73, and 69 to finish at 14-under-par with a total score of 274, collecting $22,539 and 37.00 CME points. She then competed in the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, where she tied for 28th at 10-over-par. Her scores were 78, 73, and 75 for a total of 226. She earned $15,656 and 24.43 CME points.

Most recently, Korda tied for 16th at the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro. She finished at 14-under-par with rounds of 67, 68, 67, and 72, totaling 274. Her earnings were $48,350, along with 50.00 CME points.

Do you think Nelly Korda can defend her title at the Chevron Championship this year? Let us know in the comments section below!

